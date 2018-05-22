Trojan Battery Appoints Okada Master Distributor for Japan

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., May 22, 2018 - Trojan Battery Co., LLC, the world's leading manufacturer of deep-cycle batteries, has named Okada Corp. as a master distributor of Trojan batteries in Japan.



"Okada's team of battery experts can now effectively support the Trojan brand for customers throughout Japan, as well as ensure that they have access to Trojan's broad portfolio of deep-cycle battery products," said Takeya Suzuki, deputy general for Okada. "Okada's dedicated team of professionals is looking forward to providing the region's Trojan Battery customers with the highest-level of sales and technical support services."Based in Tokyo, Okada is a leading battery distributor in the country and will supply Trojan's comprehensive line of deep-cycle batteries to customers in Trojan's core market segments including renewable energy, golf, marine, and mobile elevated work platforms and other industrial applications."By expanding our sales in Japan with the help of Okada, Trojan can now better meet the growing demand for our deep-cycle batteries in the country," said Mat Segal, senior vice president of international sales at Trojan. "We are excited by the potential increase of Trojan battery sales and market share in Japan."About Okada Corp.Okada was founded in 1950 and is a wholesale distributor of aftermarket parts and accessories for motorcycle and automobile industries, as well as deep-cycle batteries and related chargers for a wide range of markets including golf, marine and industrial. For more information on Okada, please visit http://www.okada-corp.com/en/index.php.About Trojan Battery CompanyTrojan Battery is the world's leading manufacturer of deep-cycle batteries and a battery technology pioneer, having built the first golf car battery in 1952. Trojan batteries power a wide variety of applications that require deep-cycle battery performance, including aerial work platform, airport ground support equipment, floor cleaning machines, golf and utility vehicles, marine/RV, material handling, oil/gas and renewable energy.Founded in 1925, the company is ISO 9001:20015 certified with operations in California and Georgia, and maintains two of the largest and most extensive research and development centers in North America, as well as one in Sligo, Ireland, dedicated to engineering new and advanced battery technology. For more information on Trojan Battery visit www.trojanbattery.com.