Michigan State University Migrates to Next Generation Aircuity Platform

NEWTON, Mass., USA - Aircuity, (www.aircuity.com), creator of measurably better environments, announced that it has migrated systems at Michigan State University from the original platform to the next generation; Aircuity 2.0. To date two of the nine systems installed on campus have been migrated with the remaining seven scheduled to be completed. MSU has already used the next generation web app for insight into the operation of their labs.



More Headlines Articles

The 2.0 out-of-the box Aircuity web app provides data that is beneficial for a variety of users at an institution, including energy saved and occupant protection provided. The analytics present it in a way that is easy to understand and navigate. At MSU David Erickson, Senior Industrial Hygienist, began using the Aircuity web app to monitor spaces as soon as the first 2.0 conversions were complete. Soon after it helped him to identify an event that took place in a procedure room.Erickson shared, "I logged into the web app, and noticed a CO2 event, then investigated it further using the graphing and exporting feature. Within the data I could see Aircuity sensing the elevated level of CO2 and responding by increasing the amount of outside air flowing into the room- which provided added occupant protection. I contacted the building manager and we identified the source. I use Aircuity as a way to see what occupants are doing in the lab areas and 2.0 allows me to see the data in a clean and user-friendly fashion."MSU will receive several additional benefits as a result of the conversion including upgrades to the physical Aircuity system, enhanced cyber security, automated software updates and an expandable platform that allows for growth and customization throughout the life cycle of MSU's Aircuity installations.Since its launch in 2000, Aircuity has been the leading solution for demand control ventilation and IEQ. The company has over 700 installations in 17 countries with higher education customers such as University of California, Irvine, University of Cambridge, University of Pennsylvania and Northwestern University. Aircuity 2.0 further distinguishes Aircuity as the most robust, efficient, and verifiable airside solution available.###ABOUT AIRCUITYAircuity creates smart airside solutions through its intelligent building platform, significantly reducing energy costs and improving the indoor environmental quality for occupants. As the demand control solution, Aircuity optimizes ventilation rates through its patented technology. As a result, commercial, institutional and lab building owners can lower operating costs, protect occupants and verifiably reduce energy use by as much as 60 percent. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Newton, MA, Aircuity's solutions have beneﬁted over 400 organizations such as Google, Amazon, Eli Lilly, Masdar City, the University of Pennsylvania, and the University of California-Irvine. For additional information on the company and its solutions, please visit: www.aircuity.com.ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITYMichigan State University has been working to advance the common good in uncommon ways for more than 150 years. One of the top research universities in the world, MSU focuses its vast resources on creating solutions to some of the world's most pressing challenges, while providing life-changing opportunities to a diverse and inclusive academic community through more than 200 programs of study in 17 degree-granting colleges.