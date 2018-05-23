Motorsport legend Jutta Kleinschmidt to speak at Electrify Europe

Electrify Europe, Europe's leading conference and exhibition for the new digitalizing power sector, today announces that it has secured motorsport legend, Jutta Kleinschmidt, to speak in multiple sessions.



Kleinschmidt will participate in both the Opening Panel: Automaker Leaders' Forum and Blockchain Application Case Studies sessions as well as judging the Electrify Innovation Challenge, which looks to identify the start-ups that are most likely to make the biggest impact on the electricity market in the years to come.Nigel Blackaby, Conference Director at Electrify Europe, says: "We're bringing the very best thinkers from across the electricity supply chain together at Electrify Europe, to share their insights, develop new ideas and spark the next generation of innovation."Who better to learn from than Jutta, a living legend who developed and drove the very best race cars during her illustrious career? And whose current venture, Green Energy Wallet, is right at the cutting edge of the energy storage space? We can't wait to hear what she has to say."Kleinschmidt is one of the most successful women in global motorsport. She is the first, and so far, only, woman to have taken outright victory in the longest and toughest rally in the world, the Dakar Rally.In 2017 she founded Green Energy Wallet to invent a blockchain powered energy storage system. Green Energy Wallet combines the batteries of electric vehicles and private photovoltaic systems to create a large energy storage network for renewable energy.Kleinschmidt says: "I am delighted at the opportunity to speak at Electrify Europe and judge the Electrify Innovation Challenge."The power sector is going through a period of immense change, with so many exciting solutions on the horizon. But they will only succeed if we all work together. Events like this are essential to ensure we're all sharing and learning so that our new and pioneering ventures can deliver on their tremendous potential."Electrify Europe will take place in Messe Wien, Vienna between 19-21 June. To register, go to: http://www.electrify-europe.com/en_GB/register.html