Hukseflux pyranometer calibration services for all major brands

Hukseflux is a leading manufacturer of solar radiation sensors. Our worldwide calibration and servicing organisation is at your disposal; not only for pyranometers of the Hukseflux brand. We calibrate pyranometers of all major brands according to established standards.

05/25/18, 05:52 AM | Solar & Wind | Hukseflux Thermal Sensors

Hukseflux' main area of expertise is measurement of heat transfer and thermal quantities. We are a leading manufacturer, both in technology and market share, of solar radiation sensors. Did you know that Hukseflux offers calibration services for pyranometers and pyrheliometers as well?


Services: what we do
â€¢ perform accurate calibration of solar radiation sensors
â€¢ work according to established standards
â€¢ calibrate multiple brands

Why work with us
â€¢ well established and traceable calibration methods
â€¢ fast turnaround times
â€¢ calibration references for the most common brands and models
â€¢ Hukseflux has calibration facilities in the main global economies: USA, EU, China, India, Japan and Brazil

More information and full specifications: https://www.hukseflux.com/sites/default/files/product_group_bi_file/testing_services-calibration-pyranometers_v1815.pdf

