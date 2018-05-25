Hukseflux pyranometer calibration services for all major brands

Hukseflux is a leading manufacturer of solar radiation sensors. Our worldwide calibration and servicing organisation is at your disposal; not only for pyranometers of the Hukseflux brand. We calibrate pyranometers of all major brands according to established standards.

Hukseflux' main area of expertise is measurement of heat transfer and thermal quantities. We are a leading manufacturer, both in technology and market share, of solar radiation sensors. Did you know that Hukseflux offers calibration services for pyranometers and pyrheliometers as well?



Services: what we doâ€¢ perform accurate calibration of solar radiation sensorsâ€¢ work according to established standardsâ€¢ calibrate multiple brandsWhy work with usâ€¢ well established and traceable calibration methodsâ€¢ fast turnaround timesâ€¢ calibration references for the most common brands and modelsâ€¢ Hukseflux has calibration facilities in the main global economies: USA, EU, China, India, Japan and BrazilMore information and full specifications: https://www.hukseflux.com/sites/default/files/product_group_bi_file/testing_services-calibration-pyranometers_v1815.pdf