Hukseflux pyranometer calibration services for all major brands
Hukseflux is a leading manufacturer of solar radiation sensors. Our worldwide calibration and servicing organisation is at your disposal; not only for pyranometers of the Hukseflux brand. We calibrate pyranometers of all major brands according to established standards.
Hukseflux' main area of expertise is measurement of heat transfer and thermal quantities. We are a leading manufacturer, both in technology and market share, of solar radiation sensors. Did you know that Hukseflux offers calibration services for pyranometers and pyrheliometers as well?
Services: what we do
â€¢ perform accurate calibration of solar radiation sensors
â€¢ work according to established standards
â€¢ calibrate multiple brands
Why work with us
â€¢ well established and traceable calibration methods
â€¢ fast turnaround times
â€¢ calibration references for the most common brands and models
â€¢ Hukseflux has calibration facilities in the main global economies: USA, EU, China, India, Japan and Brazil
