Jinergy Announces Progress in PERC and HJT Solar Module Mass Production

Jinneng Clean Energy Technology Ltd. (Jinergy) announced its progress in mass production of PERC monocrystalline solar modules and HJT solar modules in the third Jinergy Developer Forum (JDF 2018) hosted by Jinergy during SNEC 2018 PV Power Expo.



More Headlines Articles

The performance and quality of Jinergy's Passivated Emitter and Rear Cell (PERC) solar modules remain at a hight level by adopting advanced ALD technology, applying intelligence manufacturing and online SPC(Statistcal Process Control). At present, Jinergy's output of 72-cell 365W PERC solar modules accounts for over 80%, with first-year LID lower than 1.5%. And output rate of high power modules will continue to grow in the future. The first utility scale solar plant in Whyalla, South Australia, is one of the many projects using Jinergy PERC solar modules. The project is estimated to generate 10 GWh electricity each year.With the average conversion rate up to 21.8% and a rise of 7% in power output per square meter, Jinergy's PERC solar modules decrease the system cost per watt, and bring about stable expectable ROI (Return on Investment) to investors. According to Dr. Yang, as energy restructuring and FiT reduction are speeding up, HJT is the ideal solution to effectively reduce levelized cost of electricity (LCOE), the widely used standard to evaluate investment of PV power stations.Jinergy is the first PV manufacturer to realize mass production of HJT solar modules in mainland China. Currently, average HJT cell mass production efficiency has exceeded 23.27%, and will expect to reach 24% by the end of 2018. Due to bifacial design, power generation of Jinergy's HJT modules can be increased by 10% to 30% in different applications, such as grassland, concrete floor, snowfield and reflective cloth. Overall generating capacity of Jinergy HJT modules is 44% higher than that of regular ones. Jinergy is also the first photovoltaic enterprise to receive the certification under new IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission) standard, which has raised requirements on design and production of PV module. Production capacity of Jinergy's HJT cell and module manufacture base will expand to GW scale and cost will drop to make breakthroughs in LCOE.