EV Connect Completes the 1,000th EV Charging Station for Southern California Edison’s Charge Ready Program

EV Connect, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, including development of the industry's most innovative cloud-based software platform for managing electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, their interaction with utilities and the driver experience, will be celebrating its participation in the installation and turn-up of the 1,000th EV charging station under Southern California Edison's (SCE) "Charge Ready" Program on Wednesday, May 30th at South El Monte (CA) High School.



"Charge Ready" is SCE's pilot program to get more electric vehicle charging stations installed in away-from-home locations where people park their cars for extended periods of time - for example, at workplaces, campuses, recreational areas and apartment and condominium complexes. Funding is provided by California utility ratepayers under the auspices of the California Public Utilities Commission."The SCE 'Charge Ready' program has been extremely successful for EV Connect and we are honored to work with dozens of leading Southern California companies and organizations, including South El Monte High School, to help them provide electricity as a fuel," said Jordan Ramer, CEO of EV Connect. "We are very happy to be celebrating this milestone event with SCE and our continuing successful relationship with this forward-thinking utility."About EV ConnectEV Connect has created the most innovative, robust and feature-rich cloud-based software platform for managing electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, their interaction with utilities and the driver experience. The company leverages this software platform to also be a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for commercial, enterprise, hospitality, university and government facilities.Established in 2009, EV Connect's customers include Yahoo!, Marriott, Hilton, Western Digital, Electrify America, ADP, Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority, New York Power Authority, and numerous municipalities. For more information, please visit http://www.evconnect.com.