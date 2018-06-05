Alba Energy Solar Professionals Earn Industry’s Most Prestigious Certification

Today, there are many people employed in the solar industry in Texas, all vying for your business's hard-earned dollars in attempt to signing you up as a new customer.



As solar panel installations in America are becoming more affordable and more accessible, now more than ever it's important to double-check that your solar installer has the proper training certifications and credentials.The North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) developed a number of accreditation programs that provide consumers a way to find companies that are committed to high quality installation standards and adhere to industry best practices.Alba Energy, one of the largest solar companies in Texas, is proud to announce that Mark McManus and Alona Pavlenko have passed the NABCEP PV Installation Professional exam, the industry's most prestigious certification. Designation as a NABCEP PV Professional is widely recognized to be the most important and meaningful certification of its kind in the solar industry.To earn their NABCEP certifications, these employees were required to first document relevant education and experience. Then they had to pass a rigorous exam that covers the breadth of the knowledge, skills, and abilities required to competently perform a solar site assessment, conduct performance and financial analysis, develop a preliminary system design, and prepare a detailed sales proposal for the customer. The exam assesses knowledge on subjects as diverse as financial incentives, utility bills and rate structures, electric load analysis, fundamentals of electrical and mechanical system design, and PV system types and components."One thing you can be assured of when hiring a NABCEP Certified Professional is that your project won't be their first," said Graeme Walker, Founder and CEO of Alba Energy."Anyone who makes the considerable effort required to earn NABCEP certification has documented their training and experience as part of the eligibility process. They have also made a very real commitment to upholding high standards of ethical and professional practice," added Walker.For more information call 1-800-238-3112 or visit AlbaEnergy.com.About Alba EnergyAlba Energy was formed in 2013 by a group of solar industry professionals who felt there was something lacking in the industry in Texas. While other companies focused on undercutting each other or cutting corners to grab market share, we decided to focus on the most important aspect - the customer. Our goal was to provide the very best customer experience in choosing to go solar with Alba Energy.Five years on and that commitment to focusing on what is best for the customer still remains and is the reason for our continued success, growth and delighted customers.