Soligent, the Largest Pure Play Solar Distributor in North America, Partners with Chilicon Power to Diversify Product Offerings

Soligent Distribution, the leading distributor of solar equipment in the United States, has partnered with Chilicon Power, a tech-forward designer and manufacturer of grid-support inverter and monitoring solutions, to expand its quality product menu.



More Headlines Articles

Soligent, the largest pure play solar distributor, financier and technology platform in the Americas supplies over 5,000 solar installers with best-in-class panels, inverters, racking and balance of systems across the U.S. and over 45 countries. Soligent is eager to partner with Chilicon Power in part due to the impressive CP100 gateway monitoring system created so customers can view and manage their solar power systems 24 hours a day from the comfort of anywhere in their home. Soligent is dedicated in providing its customers with high quality products and Chilicon Power has met and exceeded that standard. Together, Soligent and Chilicon Power strive toward a brighter, clean-tech future."We believe in providing quality products to our customers and Chilicon Power has met and exceeded our standards," said Thomas Enzendorfer, President at Soligent, "We look forward to a long and successful partnership with them.""Soligent and Chilicon share similar visions for the evolution of inversion and monitoring systems and we are pleased to partner with them", commented Alexandre Kral and Dr. Christopher R. Jones, Co-Founders of Chilicon Power.For more information about Soligent Distribution, please visit http://www.Soligent.netFor more information about Chilicon Power, please visit http://www.chiliconpower.com/About Soligent Distribution:Soligent supplies over 5,000 solar installers with best-in-class panels, inverters, racking and balance of systems across the U.S. and over 45 countries. Founded in 1979, Soligent has been a pioneer in the solar industry for decades and continues to drive the market forward with innovative solutions ranging from materials management to project financing. With advanced training, a diversified product offering, and multi-site distribution centers across the U.S., Soligent is well positioned as a responsive, flexible equipment partner.About Chilicon Power:Chilicon Power has developed a world class module level power electronic (MLPE) product line that includes smart home features unique in the solar industry. Additionally, Chilicon is the only MPLE manufacturer that fabricates all of its products in the USA. Chilicon Power was formed in 2010 by two accomplished engineers, Christopher Jones and Alexandre Kral, a partnership committed to producing the most technologically advanced microinverter system in the solar industry.