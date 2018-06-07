Yingli's PANDA BIFACIAL Module Became the World's First Bifacial Module Certified by CGC, UL, and TUV Rheinland

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Ltd. ("Yingli" or "Yingli Solar") (NYSE: YGE), one of the world's leading solar panel manufacturers, today announced that that it recently received the bifacial module certification from TÃœV Rheinland for its PANDA BIFACIAL module, making the PANDA BIFACIAL module the world's first bifacial module product certified by China General Certification Centre (CGC), UL, and TÃœV Rheinland. Yingli has received CGC's Top Runner Program certification in the end of 2016 and UL's certification in early May 2018, respectively for its PANDA BIFACIAL module.



Specifically, PANDA BIFACIAL module integrates technology from Yingli's state of the art PANDA n-type monocrystalline solar cells, which can generate power not only from the front side, but also from the rear side by leveraging reflected light in the environment. Therefore, the power yields of the PANDA BIFACIAL module can be increased significantly compare to traditional PV module which can only generate from the front side. Taking the 60 cell PANDA BIFACIAL module for example, its standard power output of the front side is 285 watts. However, in the UL and TÃœV Rheinland tests, its integrated power output can reach up to 315 watts, representing approximately 11% power gain compared to the standard power output of the front side. In addition, stricter hot-spot endurance test and reserve current overload test also showed a stable power gain of the PANDA BIFACIAL module.According to latest statistic, the monthly electricity generated by the 50MW Top Runner project in Datong, Shanxi province, which utilized Yingli's PANDA BIFACIAL modules, is up to 19.02% higher than near project with same capacity powered by traditional polycrystalline modules. In addition, the PANDA BIFACIAL module possesses strong durability and resistance to PID (Potential Induced Degradation) and is able to perform well under various harsh environments such as exposure to high temperature and humidity, salt mist and sand. With a maximum system voltage of 1500 Volts (V), PANDA BIFACIAL module can improve system performance and help to reduce the balance-of-system costs."We are glad to receive bifacial module certifications from CGC, UL, and TÃœV Rheinland, demonstrating our technical strength on the N-type bifacial generating technology and the reliability of the PANDA BIFACIAL module," said Mr. Vincent Yu, Vice president of Yingli. "Yingli will always commit to continued technology innovation to reduce the cost of solar power generation and contribute to the grid parity."About Yingli Green EnergyYingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited (NYSE: YGE), known as "Yingli Solar," is one of the world's leading solar panel manufacturers. Yingli Green Energy's manufacturing covers the photovoltaic value chain from ingot casting and wafering through solar cell production and solar panel assembly. Headquartered in Baoding, China, Yingli Green Energy has more than 20 regional subsidiaries and branch offices and has distributed more than 20 GW solar panels to customers worldwide. For more information, please visit www.yinglisolar.com and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and Weibo.