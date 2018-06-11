Alelion electrifies heavy vehicle manufacturer KAMAG with move into new segment

/Ins "This order is an important milestone and proves that Alelion also plays a central role when it comes to the electrification of heavy vehicles", says Daniel Troedsson, CEO of Alelion.



Alelion Energy Systems AB (publ) has received an order for high voltage batteries from the German special vehicle manufacturer KAMAG to electrify the powertrain of one of its heavy truck-models.Alelion has proven expertise in delivery as well as a reputation for industry leading innovation in the growing field of sustainable lithium-ion battery technologies. As part of a joint development project, Alelion will deliver a first batch of batteries in 2018. The remainder of the order, valued at approximately MSEK 15, will be delivered during 2019.The heavy vehicle segment is an important part of the future for lithium-ion batteries. "More and more vehicle manufacturers are investigating the possibilities to convert to sustainable, all electric powertrains due to environmental- and climate issues", says Daniel Troedsson, CEO of Alelion. "Our long experience with lithium ion-technology in the forklift industry puts us in a good position to design the power supplies of tomorrow and contribute to the electrification of the heavy vehicle industry."KAMAG's planned electrified truck is a multi-purpose vehicle to be used with semitrailers and for transporting goods in ports, warehouses, mail- and package handling sites - as well as on production sites and at airports. The driverless version of the KAMAG E-Wiesel AGV (Automated Guided Vehicles) truck is adapted for automated logistic centres.The multi-purpose vehicle can be configured with a maximum of four battery packs for optimised range and efficiency. The trucks come with several engine alternatives and the battery packs are all based on high-performance li-ion-cells. The applications use high voltage to minimise losses in the electrical powertrain; now a common standard within the automotive industry.The order is an important step for Alelion as it is currently building Sweden's first large scale lithium-ion battery factory with a capacity of 500 MWh yearly, with its own embedded development resources. The factory will be situated in the midst of the automotive cluster at Hisingen, Gothenburg and is expected to be completed during the third quarter of 2018.For more information, please visit www.alelion.com/en or contact:Daniel Troedsson, CEO of Alelion Energy Systems AB (publ)Phone: +46 707 51 67 10, e-mail: daniel.troedsson@alelion.comAbout Alelion Energy Systems AB (publ)Alelion Energy Systems AB - enabling the sustainable use of energy through our lithium ion energy storage and intelligent control system solutions.Alelion started developing lithium-ion batteries already in 2006 and over the last decade, Alelion has taken charge of the entire battery management value chain to enable customers to focus on profitability and efficiency, always in the greenest way. Today some of the world's largest forklift manufacturers are among the Alelion's customers.Find out more at www.alelion.com/enAlelion's largest owners are Pegroco Invest AB and Fouriertransform. The company's share (ALELIO) is registered at Nasdaq First North Stockholm with G&W Fondkommission as Certified Adviser, phone: 08-503 000 50About KAMAG Transporttechnik GmbH & Co. KGTogether with the SCHEUERLE Fahrzeugfabrik, NICOLAS Industrie and TIIGER, KAMAG Transporttechnik forms the TII Group - Transporter Industry International. The TII Group is the world's market leader in the development and production of heavy-duty vehicles equipped with hydraulically-supported pendulum axles.