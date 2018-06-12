Trojan To Announce New Group 31 Deep-Cycle Solar AGM Battery and Showcase Africa Microgrid Projects at Intersolar Europe

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., U.S., June 12, 2018 -- Trojan Battery, Co. LLC today announced it will showcase the company's comprehensive line of batteries designed specifically for solar applications, with new models at Intersolar Europe. In addition, Trojan will feature two of its microgrid projects in Africa which are powered by Trojan Solar AGM and Trojan Industrial batteries - Rafiki Power and Bisanti Village. The Rafiki Power project has been named a finalist for the Intersolar Europe "Smarter E Award."



Visit Trojan at booth B1.460 during Intersolar Europe from June 20 - 22 in Munich.News Highlights:• Launch of SAGM 12 105 - New Group 31 Addition• Trojan & Rafiki Power Named a Smarter E Award Finalist• Trojan Powered Rafiki Power Presentation Scheduled at Intersolar EuropeTrojan Introduces Deep-Cycle Battery Line for Solar ApplicationsThe 31-group size battery model is the newest addition to Trojan's Solar AGM line of maintenance-free, true deep cycle absorbent glass mat (AGM) batteries specifically designed for solar and other renewable energy applications. To be announced on Tues., June 19. Look for email to come with more details.Trojan's Rafiki Power Microgrid Named Intersolar "Smarter E Award" FinalistRafiki Power and Trojan Battery have been named as finalists for the Intersolar Europe "Smarter E Award" for a microgrid project in Tanzania. The remote microgrid features maintenance-free, non-spillable Trojan deep-cycle Solar AGM batteries as the energy storage solution and provides electricity to more than 70 homeowners and businesses as well as local law enforcement which previously never had access to power. Click here to read case study.The award ceremony announcing the final winners will be held at 5:00 p.m. on June 20 at the Smarter E Forum in hall B2, booth B2.570.Trojan and Rafiki Power Presentation for "Smarter E Award"Rafiki Power and Trojan will present an overview of the project at 2:30 p.m. on Wed., June 20 at the Smarter E Forum, hall B2, booth B2.570.About Trojan Battery CompanyTrojan Battery Company is the world's leading manufacturer of deep-cycle batteries, offering a complete portfolio of technologically-advanced deep-cycle flooded, AGM and gel batteries that provide maximum long-lasting performance to meet the requirements of today's advancing renewable energy systems.Founded in 1925, the company is ISO 9001:2015 certified with operations in California and Georgia. The company also maintains two of the largest and most extensive research and development centers in North America, and opened a third R&D facility in Sligo, Ireland at IT Sligo. These R&D centers are dedicated to engineering new and advanced battery technology. For more information on Trojan Battery Co., visit www.trojanbattery.com.