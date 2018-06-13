AWEA statement on Connecticut offshore wind procurement

HARTFORD, Ct. — The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) issued the following statement in response to Connecticut announcing the procurement of 200 megawatts of offshore wind:



"Governor Malloy's offshore wind leadership positions Connecticut as a first mover for this new American industry," said Nancy Sopko, Director, Offshore Wind, American Wind Energy Association. "With demand for 1,400 megawatts of U.S. offshore wind announced in less than a month, there's a golden opportunity for heavy manufacturing companies and shipbuilders to invest in American jobs, factories and infrastructure."###AWEA is the national trade association of the U.S. wind energy industry. We represent 1,000 member companies and over 100,000 jobs in the U.S. economy, serving as a powerful voice for how wind works for America. Members include global leaders in wind power and energy development, turbine manufacturing, and component and service suppliers. They gather each year at the Western Hemisphere's largest wind power trade show, the AWEA WINDPOWER Conference & Exhibition, next in Houston, May 20-23, 2019. Find information about wind energy on the AWEA website. Gain insight into industry issues on AWEA's blog, Into the Wind. And please join us on Facebook, and follow @AWEA on Twitter.