AWEA statement on Connecticut offshore wind procurement
The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) issued the following statement in response to Connecticut announcing the procurement of 200 megawatts of offshore wind:
"Governor Malloy's offshore wind leadership positions Connecticut as a first mover for this new American industry," said Nancy Sopko, Director, Offshore Wind, American Wind Energy Association. "With demand for 1,400 megawatts of U.S. offshore wind announced in less than a month, there's a golden opportunity for heavy manufacturing companies and shipbuilders to invest in American jobs, factories and infrastructure."
