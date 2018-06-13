GE Commissioned Brilliance Inverters for One of the Largest Solar Farms in Japan

GE (NYSE: GE) has successfully delivered and commissioned its Brilliance inverters for the 96.2-megawatt (MW) DC Hosoe solar plant. The project, developed by Pacifico Energy, is the biggest solar farm in the Kyushu region in Japan.



As part of the government's target to achieve renewable energy power generation at between 22-24 percent of the energy mix by 2030, the Hosoe photovoltaic solar plant is expected to generate clean energy for up to 30,000 households, delivering annual carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions savings of 68,200 tons.The 50 units of 1.26-MW Brilliance inverters delivered to the project met the customer's requirements for both reliability and cost competitiveness. Along with the inverters, GE also supplied transformers, ring main units and recombiners, preassembled on skids and optimized for flawless integration.The Hosoe project has also been financially supported by GE Energy Financial Services, the global energy investor of General Electric.As part of the project, GE is also providing a 20-year LTSA (long-term services agreement), which includes an availability guarantee on GE's equipment. This agreement secures the plant performance throughout the lifetime of the project."Our experience in utility-scale solar projects has enabled us to complete the commissioning two months ahead of schedule, which has been highly appreciated by our customer," said Patrick Fetzer, CEO Solar, GE's Power Conversion business."Pacifico Energy is our valued customer with whom we have partnered on multiple solar projects in Japan. The successful commissioning of the Hosoe project follows the recent completion of the Furukawa solar project. We are excited to continue to support the country's renewables industry and to meet its renewables target," said Azeez Mohammed, president and CEO, GE's Power Conversion business.About GEGE (NYSE: GE) is the world's Digital Industrial Company, transforming industry with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive. GE is organized around a global exchange of knowledge, the "GE Store," through which each business shares and accesses the same technology, markets, structure and intellect. Each invention further fuels innovation and application across our industrial sectors. With people, services, technology and scale, GE delivers better outcomes for customers by speaking the language of industry. To learn more, please visit www.ge.comAbout GE PowerGE Power is a world energy leader that provides technology, solutions and services across the entire energy value chain from the point of generation to consumption. We are transforming the electricity industry by uniting all the resources and scale of the world's first Digital Industrial company. Our customers operate in more than 150 countries, and together we power more than a third of the world to illuminate cities, build economies and connect the world.For more information, visit the company's website at www.gepower.com. Follow GE Power on Twitter @GE_Power and on LinkedIn at GE Power.