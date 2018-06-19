Mixing of food waste and sewage to feature at global biogas expo

Ofwat's kickstart to the burgeoning £780m bioresources market promises to make an important conference session about combining sewage sludge and food waste a must-visit at Birmingham's NEC for UK AD & World Biogas Expo 2018 (July 11th & 12th).



With the UK currently one of the few countries not to mix food waste with wastewater for anaerobic digestion (AD), a panel comprising members of Ofwat and Heads of Biosolids/Bioresources from top water companies will debate the potential impact of co-digestion on availability of feedstock for existing plants - and whether outside companies will enter the sewage market. The session, taking place at 2.30pm on the second day of the expo, will also feature Mat Davis, Senior Adviser at the Environment Agency and will also explore the innovations that are happening in the wastewater sector to make AD plants more profitable.Elaine Coles, Editor of Waterbriefing, the leading online news and intelligence service, believes that this conference session is another key reason why attending UK AD & World Biogas Expo 2018 is important - for everybody involved in the water industry who seeks improved biogas yields, more efficient AD plants and better use of better quality biosolids."Ofwat's preliminary £780m value of the bioresources market was actually recorded in 2016", she said."Now, with the new Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) tariffs just announced, this important sector will no doubt be stimulated much further - so the expo provides a golden opportunity to see the very latest technologies at one totally focused AD/biogas show".Now in its ninth year, UK AD & World Biogas Expo is experiencing a great deal of interest from those in the water/biosolids and food and drink industries.Over 3,000 attendees are expected the expo, which includes more than 200 exhibitors from all over the world - and 100-plus speakers.Register now for free at: www.biogastradeshow.com