Mixing of food waste and sewage to feature at global biogas expo
Ofwat’s kickstart to the burgeoning £780m bioresources market promises to make an important conference session about combining sewage sludge and food waste a must-visit at Birmingham’s NEC for UK AD & World Biogas Expo 2018 (July 11th & 12th).
Ofwat's kickstart to the burgeoning £780m bioresources market promises to make an important conference session about combining sewage sludge and food waste a must-visit at Birmingham's NEC for UK AD & World Biogas Expo 2018 (July 11th & 12th).
Elaine Coles, Editor of Waterbriefing, the leading online news and intelligence service, believes that this conference session is another key reason why attending UK AD & World Biogas Expo 2018 is important - for everybody involved in the water industry who seeks improved biogas yields, more efficient AD plants and better use of better quality biosolids.
"Ofwat's preliminary £780m value of the bioresources market was actually recorded in 2016", she said.
"Now, with the new Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) tariffs just announced, this important sector will no doubt be stimulated much further - so the expo provides a golden opportunity to see the very latest technologies at one totally focused AD/biogas show".
Now in its ninth year, UK AD & World Biogas Expo is experiencing a great deal of interest from those in the water/biosolids and food and drink industries.
Over 3,000 attendees are expected the expo, which includes more than 200 exhibitors from all over the world - and 100-plus speakers.
Register now for free at: www.biogastradeshow.com
Featured Product
Sun Xtender® Deep Cycle AGM Batteries
Sun Xtender® Deep Cycle AGM Batteries for renewable energy storage are manufactured in the USA by Concorde Battery Corporation and are built to the same demanding standards crucial to supporting the aircraft industry. To facilitate maximum conductivity & charge acceptance Sun Xtender® batteries are constructed with copper alloy corrosion free terminals & robust intercell connections. Endurance and optimal float life are achieved through plates thicker than the industry standard. Sun Xtender® Batteries' AGM maintenance free design is an ideal solution for off grid and grid tied systems.