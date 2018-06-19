Unisecure Data Centers boost Virtual Private Servers

Philadelphia, US, June 19, 2018 | Unisecure Data Centers is market leaders for Web hosting and Cloud Computing Solutions in US. Today, has declared an service upgrade of the equipment and programming powering its Virtual Private Servers.



Unisecure is providing ditched antiquated "Spinning rust" with support of lightning -fast (SSDs) Solid State Drives. In the testing, shown to be many times quicker than Traditional drives (SATA)Now, Unisecure customers will have access to a refreshed web related management user interface which will be live in unisecure's customer control panel. Unisecure VPS platform refresh the out-come of direct customer reviews and feedback also reflect what is showing user community of organization , what creators or developers really want out of a VPS (Virtual Private Servers).About UnisecureUnisecure is one of the leading data centers and Cloud Backup Solutions in the US established in 1996. Unisecure data centers guarantee 99.999% uptime, high-density redundant power, flexible configurations, carrier-neutral facilities, and 24x7x365 customer support. We have 5 data centers among which 2 are located in Philadelphia and Conshohocken, U.S embed with Information Security Management System (ISMS) to examine risks and develop better processes for security our data centers are most secure and reliable. Our data centers offer services from cloud services, co-location services, and dedicated server hosting to the firewall and advanced backup solutions. We have 50000+ customers over 17 countries including brands such as Canon, DHL, HP, Microsoft, Pepsi, Mc Donalds and much more.For more information about their services, visit www.unisecure.com