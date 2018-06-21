REC Launches World's First n-Type Mono Solar Panel with Twin Design

Intersolar Europe, Munich, Germany (June 21) - REC Group, the leading European brand for solar photovoltaic (PV) panels, yesterday launched its brand-new N-Peak high-performance solar panel at Intersolar Europe in Munich. The new panel breaks fresh ground for REC and the industry: this is the first solar panel to combine n-type mono half-cut cells with a twin-panel design, and promises excellent power output of up to 330 watt peak allied to lasting performance. The production of n-type mono cells kicks off at the end of June in REC's brand-new industry 4.0 manufacturing building at the company's Singapore plant. The first N-Peak modules are scheduled to roll off the line in August.



It's not every day that a leading producer of solar panels unveils a totally new product, and the launch event - adding to the cheer at REC's traditional late-afternoon Happy Hour - proved a big attraction yesterday at Intersolar Europe. Before a large audience of visitors and media representatives eager to find out what REC had in store, REC Group CEO Steve O'Neil introduced the new module at the company's booth, saying, "The new REC N-Peak writes the next chapter in our company narrative. We are taking a big step by leapfrogging into advanced n-mono technology, reinforcing our reputation as an innovator of reliable and efficient solar panels. It is one thing to design high efficiency products on a lab scale, but a totally different one to bring it to mass production. This helps make REC Solar's Most Trusted."The REC N-Peak Series builds on the success of REC's multiple award-winning TwinPeak technology. Already recognized by an Intersolar award in 2015, REC is well-known for being a pioneer for half-cut cells and its twin panel design. Key highlights of the new N-Peak include:· REC's most powerful 60-cell module ever· The world's first solar module to combine n-type mono half-cut cells with a twin-panel design· Mono n-type is the most efficient crystalline silicon technology· Up to 330 watt peak· Super-strong frame design: for loads of up to 7000 Pa· Zero light-induced degradation· 12-year product warranty and 0.5% annual degradation over 25-year power warranty, resulting in 86% of nameplate power after 25 years· Improved performance in shaded conditions· Flexible installation options· Initial field tests carried out by the Solar Energy Research Institute of Singapore (SERIS) have shown that the new N-Peak offers a distinct energy yield advantage over competitive p-mono productsInthe run-up to the launch, REC whetted appetites for the new release through a global marketing campaign, with creative promotional videos being one of the highlights. Visitors to the REC booth had the opportunity for their first look at the new panel, with experts on hand to explain how it can help create more powerful and efficient installations in a range of scenarios.More information about the new REC N-Peak Series can be found on REC's website.About REC Group:Founded in Norway in 1996, REC Group is a leading vertically integrated solar energy company. Through integrated manufacturing from silicon to wafers, cells, high-quality panels and extending to solar solutions, REC Group provides the world with a reliable source of clean energy. REC's renowned product quality is supported by the lowest warranty claims rate in the industry. REC Group is a Bluestar Elkem company with headquarters in Norway and operational headquarters in Singapore. REC Group employs more than 2,000 people worldwide, producing 1.5 GW of solar panels annually. Find out more at www.recgroup.com.