Maxwell Technologies Launches Advanced Energy Storage Power Delivery Solutions for Utility Grids and Microgrids

Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXWL), a leading developer and manufacturer of energy storage and power delivery solutions, today announced the launch of two new highly scalable products to deliver reliable, fast responding, long lifetime storage in grids and microgrids.



According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance, energy generation by intermittent solar and wind will more than double over the next five years. With this rapid influx of renewable energy comes instability and increased power and frequency deviances in the grid, potentially resulting in service disruption. Combined with a global decline in traditional generation sources including fossil-based energy, energy storage resources must respond faster, cycle more frequently, and support grid ancillary services to ensure grid stability and resiliency.Maxwell's new Grid Cell Pack and Grid Energy Storage System inject and absorb power in cycle timeframes, and are designed to stabilize voltage and frequency, firm renewable power output, provide bridging and ramping services, and improve generator response. These products can be deployed as stand-alone energy storage systems or in combination with other energy storage assets to improve project business cases, including stacked functionality and extension of battery life to lower capital expense, operating expense and lifetime cost. The systems are designed to be utilized in greenfield storage projects as well as support existing deployed storage systems."Leveraging a utility-driven design perspective, these scalable products represent a breakthrough for our customers to deliver reliable, safe, and long lifetime storage performance in grids and microgrids," said Thibault Kassir, Vice President and General Manager, Energy Storage. "Our ultracapacitor systems increase the flexibility and value of storage projects to improve benefit to cost ratios. With more than three million hours of cell qualification and lifetime testing, industry-leading lifetime prediction capability and grid system dynamic modeling, Maxwell is ready to support our electric utility customers' obligation to serve."About The Grid Energy Storage SystemThe grid energy storage system is based on power building blocks in rack mountable modular form for integration into utility scale energy storage solutions. The system enables utility equipment OEMs, electric utilities, microgrid providers and large scale commercial and industrial customers to provide near real-time grid and microgrid response to imbalances in grid voltage and frequency. These advanced power delivery systems are readily integrated with traditional battery deployments to ensure an optimal amount of energy and power is delivered to distribution and transmission networks in microgrids and at industrial facilities. This system includes advanced interfaces for two-way communications, monitoring, and control to utility, microgrid, and commercial/industrial communication networks.About The Grid Cell PackProject developers and systems integrators for microgrids, remote grids, and commercial/industrial facilities require a high degree of flexibility in the design of their energy storage systems. Modern energy storage systems are called on to provide advanced technical functionality and to be "right sized," which ensures financial justification. Critical loads today require power on demand, fast response times and high equivalent c-rates capable of mitigating voltage and frequency deviances common to microgrid deployments in "island mode" and for C&I "behind-the-meter" power quality anomalies.The Grid Cell Pack provides energy storage scalability in the form of an energy dense storage module with an open mechanical architecture to reduce system cost and complexity. The Grid Cell Pack dispatches power in milliseconds and can be deployed to stabilize frequency, provide voltage support, smooth renewable power output and provide bridging power as a stand-alone energy resource or when combined with batteries.About Maxwell TechnologiesMaxwell is a global leader in the development and manufacture of innovative, cost-effective energy storage and power delivery solutions. We have developed and transformed our patented, proprietary and fundamental dry electrode manufacturing technology that we have historically used to make ultracapacitors to create a breakthrough technology that can be applied to the manufacturing of batteries. Our ultracapacitor products provide safe and reliable power solutions for applications in consumer and industrial electronics, transportation, renewable energy and information technology. Our CONDIS® high-voltage grading and coupling capacitors help to ensure the safety and reliability of electric utility infrastructure and other applications involving transport, distribution and measurement of high-voltage electrical energy. For more information, visit www.maxwell.com.