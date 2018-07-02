AWEA statement on FERC order rejecting PJM reforms
The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) issued the following statement reacting to a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) order rejecting two proposals for reforms to PJM, the Mid-Atlantic grid operator.
"We see pathways to a positive outcome from FERC's 3-2 decision if the resulting proceeding ensures states can continue to shape the fuel mix within their borders as intended under the Federal Power Act. We will be weighing in heavily with the commissioners and PJM to explain our concerns and how they can be addressed." - Amy Farrell, Senior Vice President, Government and Public Affairs, American Wind Energy Association.
