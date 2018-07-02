GEM Energy appoints new business development managers

Walbridge, Ohio - GEM Energy, of the Rudolph Libbe Group, has appointed two new business development managers.



Ed Cvelbar, of Salem, Ohio, has joined GEM Energy as a senior business development manager, based in Rudolph Libbe Group's North Ridgeville office. Nick Lange, of Sylvania, Ohio, has been promoted to business development manager with GEM Energy in Rudolph Libbe Group's Plymouth, Michigan office.Cvelbar will help customers achieve their sustainability and business performance goals with integrated energy solutions that include combined heat and power (CHP), solar, mechanical and electrical services.Cvelbar has over 20 years of industry experience, including positions with ENGIE Services (formerly OpTerra Energy Services), Johnson Controls and AEP Ohio. He is a Certified Energy Manager through the Association of Energy Engineers and holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Youngstown State University.Based in Rudolph Libbe Group's Plymouth, Michigan office, Lange will serve GEM Energy's HVAC customers.Lange joined GEM Inc. in 2012 as a Local 50 pipefitter. He holds an associate's degree in marketing from Owens Community College and journeyman licenses in plumbing, pipefitting, welding and HVAC service. He will graduate from The University of Toledo in December 2019 with a bachelor's degree in business administration.About GEM EnergyGEM Energy provides comprehensive services and technologies to improve customer business performance and reduce facility operation costs. GEM Energy's expertise encompasses engineering, procurement, construction, operations and maintenance. Services include combined heat and power (CHP) systems, HVAC and plumbing, facility management, utility procurement, solar development, building automation controls and energy efficiency solutions. Facilities served are commercial, industrial, institutional and mission critical.GEM Energy is part of the Rudolph Libbe Group, a one-stop provider of construction and facility services that range from site selection and construction to energy solutions and ongoing facility management. The full-service contractor, comprised of Rudolph Libbe Inc., GEM Inc., GEM Energy, Lehman Daman and Rudolph Libbe Properties, is focused on ensuring its customers succeed. The Rudolph Libbe Group is headquartered in Toledo with offices in Cleveland, Columbus and Lima, Ohio; Ithaca, New York; and Detroit, Michigan areas. Markets served include automotive, chemical, food processing, healthcare, industrial/manufacturing, institutional, metals, power/petrochemical, refining, educational, commercial/retail, hospitality/recreation and warehouse/distribution. For additional information, visit RLGbuilds.com; @rlgbuilds on Twitter; @rudolphlibbegroup on Instagram and Rudolph Libbe Group on LinkedIn and YouTube.