Ecoppia Expands Bhadla Park Cloud-based Robotic Cleaning Footprint with Additional 580 MWp

Ecoppia, the world leader in robotic, water-free photovoltaic solar panel cleaning solutions, today announced an agreement with SB Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp., to deploy two thousand robots across its five sites in Bhadla Phase III & IV Solar Park Project in Rajasthan India. This announcement comes on the heels of Ecoppia's recent completion of large-scale deployments with ENGIE and Ostro Power (Actis Group) in the Bhadla park.



Bhadla is a water-deficient region that suffers from frequent and massive dust storms, resulting in panel soiling that can reduce energy output. To minimize the loss of production capacity due to soiling, while keeping in line with SB Energy's focus on automation and robotics, the company chose Ecoppia's state-of-art system to ensure efficient and intelligent module cleaning at the plant.SB Energy's project panels will be cleaned daily by Ecoppia robots without any human interference and will be remotely managed through a cloud-based control system. The water-free Ecoppia solution will save approx. over 2 billion of liters of water during the 25 years of solar plant operations.With over 1.5 GW of projects deployed or under deployment, and nearly 3 GW of secured projects with leading energy conglomerates worldwide, Ecoppia is revolutionizing the solar O&M space."SB Energy choose Ecoppia after due diligence as it was providing the optimum solution. We are convinced that adopting breakthrough technologies is key to coping with the challenging market conditions and increasing operational efficiency," said Abhijeet Sathe, COO at SB Energy."We are thrilled to be working with a technology-driven and forward-looking company like SB Energy," said Eran Meller, CEO of Ecoppia. "The unparalleled experience gained in India, especially in Rajasthan desert over the last three years, will enable us to seamlessly comply with SB Energy's high operations standards".About EcoppiaWith over 3GW of secured projects, Ecoppia is the world leader in robotic solutions for PV, offering a connected platform that cost-effectively maximizes the performance of utility-scale installations the world over. Cloud-based, Ecoppia's water-free and automated robotic systems remove dust from panels on a daily basis using advanced machine learning and IOT capabilities.Remotely managed and controlled, the Ecoppia platform allows solar sites to maintain peak performance with minimal costs and human intervention. Owing to proprietary algorithms and robotic solutions, Ecoppia makes day-to-day O&M solar activities safer, efficient and more reliable. A privately-held company backed by prominent and experienced international investment funds, Ecoppia works with the largest energy companies globally, cleaning millions of solar panels every month. Learn more at http://www.ecoppia.com.