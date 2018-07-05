SINN Power achieves breakthrough in energy supply by ocean waves

In an official ceremony with 70 international guests, the second generation of the patented SINN Power wave energy technology, funded by the German Federal Government, was successfully put into operation in Heraklion, Greece.



By implementing the new generation of prototypes, SINN Power is now one of the first wave energy companies that was able to generate controlled and stable energy from ocean waves.In record time, the team around CEO Dr.-Ing. Philipp Sinn was able to develop a second generation of modules that implements the findings obtained from the first prototype.SINN Power's partners and supporters came together to celebrate the commissioning of two prototypes of the new generation at the Port of Heraklion in Greece.Using agile development and a new simple concept, SINN power achieved the pre-series status in record time with a financial expenditure of less than € 3 million. This is particularly remarkable when compared to the largest competitors in the field, which have unsuccessfully tried to achieve the same technical status with a financial expenditure of €117 million and a duration of more than 19 years.More than two years developing time for mechanical and electrical components and connections payed off. The second generation of wave energy modules worked smoothly and produced electricity that is usable within the own off-grid system - for SINN Power a milestone and breakthrough at the same time!With the successful implementation of wave energy, SINN Power can now provide a long-term solution for the supply of mini-grid or off-grid systems.Without the ongoing support of investors, academic institutions and the Greek-German cooperation, this breakthrough wouldn't have been possible.Dr.-Ing. Philipp Sinn, founder and CEO of SINN Power, praised the good teamwork: "A great thank you to all our team for consequent professional and hard work! What we brought to live in the last years is elsewhere done by much larger companies with a multiple of our staff and budget."Using the financial support of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi) and a recent investment by the Schweizer Kapital Global Impact Fund SINN Power plans to install three more modules on the breakwater wall in the Port of Heraklion. This serves the aim to gather data on the functionality and electrical output of the modules under different wave conditions.The plan for a floating wave energy array, which will be built between 2019 and 2020 is already in the pipeline. These floating arrays will pave the way for SINN Power's and wave energy's implementation within the renewable energy sector. The long-term goal is to take advantage of the unused potential, for example the space in-between large offshore wind farms, with electricity being fed into the grid.In addition to the long-term development of floating wave energy arrays, SINN Power is already engaged in customer projects regarding the planning and implementation of smart off-grid systems. These highly complex hybrid-projects include wave energy as well as small wind, solar PV, and storage solutions.