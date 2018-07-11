Tigo Introduces New Tigo Access Point (TAP) as UL-Certified Communication Device for TS4 Platform

Los Gatos, CA, July 11, 2018 - Tigo®, pioneer of the smart modular Flex MLPE platform, today announced the availability of its new Tigo Access Point (TAP). The TAP is Tigo's new wireless device for communication between the Cloud Connect Advanced (CCA) universal data logger and the TS4 units - integrated (TS4-X), retrofitted/add-on (TS4-R-X), and retrofitted/add-on for 2 modules (TS4-R-X-Duo). Similar to the Tigo's legacy Gateway product, the TAP is small in size with a wider range and increased module capacity. TAP is now shipping worldwide. Consult your preferred PV supplier, or contact sales@tigoenergy.com for more information.



The TAP improves the data management of residential, commercial, and industrial solar systems by wirelessly communicating with smart modules. Each TAP collects data from up to 300 TS4 units (~100kW systems) or up to 600 modules using TS4-R-X-Duo (~160kW systems). It also greatly improves safety with module-level deactivation for Rapid Shutdown. When paired with a CCA, the TAP provides unparalleled visibility into solar installations.The highlights of TAP include:• UL-Certified for Rapid Shutdown• Outdoor rating of IP68• Module-level deactivation• High definition, sampling as low as every 2 seconds• Scalable architecture• Mounts easily on module frame without tools• Simplified installation due to new & improved wiring compartment• Available for new integrated & retrofitted/add-on systems"The new TAP was developed in response to the growing demand for reliable Rapid Shutdown solutions," says Zvi Alon, Chairman & CEO at Tigo. "Our main goals were to improve visibility, simplify installation, and ensure safety in a communication device that can now individually collect data from hundreds of smart modules. Tigo's commercial and industrial project partners with large PV systems especially benefit from this cost-competitive solution in time for NEC 2017 to take effect."What comprises a Tigo system with TAP?The Tigo system has three components. First, the TAP which wirelessly communicates with the smart modules and is hardwired to the CCA via a RS485 cable. Second, the smart PV modules that are equipped with integrated (TS4-X), retrofitted/add-on (TS4-R-X), or retrofitted/add-on for 2 modules (TS4-R-X-Duo). Third, the CCA which collects data from all PV system components - including modules, inverters, revenue-grade meter, etc. - and sends system information to the cloud.Tigo's TAP is ready to order and shipping now via distributors and partners worldwide. For price and delivery call +1.408.402.0802 ext. 1, contact sales@tigoenergy.com, or visit www.tigoenergy.com.About TigoTigo is a Silicon Valley company founded in 2007 by a team of experienced technologists. Combining a unique systems-level approach with expertise in semi-conductors, power electronics, and solar energy, the Tigo team developed the first-generation Smart Module Optimizer technology for the solar industry. Tigo's vision is to leverage integrated and retrofitted Flex MLPE and communications technology to drive the cost of solar electricity down. By partnering with tier 1 module and inverter manufacturers in the industry, Tigo is able to focus on its key innovation with the smartest TS4 modular platform and leverage the broader ecosystem. Tigo has operations in the USA, across Europe, Latin America, Japan, China, Australia and the Middle East. 