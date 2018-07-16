TRIBRID BTS Project registered as Indonesian JCM Project

JAKARTA, July 17, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - The TRIBRID Project in Indonesia by KDDI and NEDO (New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization) of Japan, was accepted and registered on July 10 as an Official Project at the 8th Japan-Indonesia JCM Joint Committee in Jakarta. (https://www.jcm.go.jp/id-jp)



The JCM (Joint Crediting Mechanism) is an initiative of the Japanese Government launched in 2013 to facilitate the funding and diffusion of leading low carbon technologies and related systems across the developing countries. (http://gec.jp/jcm/)With the Indonesian Project, TRIBRID BTS Systems are installed at 20 conventional mobile BTS sites with an aim to demonstrating that overall greenhouse gas emissions at the BTSs could be reduced by up to 80%. (http://www.nedo.go.jp/content/100870080.pdf)On June 21, 2018, the TRIBRID Project was also designated as a commemorative project marking the 60th Anniversary of Japan-Indonesia Diplomatic Relations (https://www.60jpid.com)TRIBRID BTS Project DetailsIn Indonesia, BTSs are proliferating as mobile phones come rapidly into widespread use, but many lack access to commercial-use power service and are subject to power outages. Diesel electric power generators installed to ensure stable power supply consume fuel and impact the environment.TRIBRID BTSs make efficient use of power by alternating commercial-use power, solar power and late-night battery charging, depending on time of day and weather conditions. KDDI built the first TRIBRID BTS in Japan in December 2009. Since then, the number of TRIBRID BTSs has expanded to 100 nationwide.In Jan 2015, KDDI introduced TRIBRID BTSs to Indonesia as an initiative of Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI)(1). By Jan 2018, NEDO had implemented 20 TRIBRID BTSs in Indonesia(2) and was moving ahead with the Demonstration Project. On July 10, 2018, the TRIBRID Project, jointly run by KDDI and NEDO, was approved and registered as an Official Project by the Japan-Indonesia JCM Joint Committee.The TRIBRID Project involves verifying electric load control at TRIBRID BTSs and managing commercial services, power generated by solar panels, power stored in lithium ion batteries and the power supplied by diesel generators, as set up in Indonesia. While cutting diesel consumption and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, TRIBRID Technology also makes it possible to ensure the long-term stability of the telecoms environment.Since all parts of a TRIBRID System are procured within Indonesia, the TRIBRID Project contributes to Indonesia's industrial development. Progress will come in optimizing the TRIBRID System for a wide range of environments, such as tropical rain forest locations through the monsoon season. By its conclusion in February 2019, the Project aims to demonstrate the conservation equivalent of up to 80% cut in greenhouse gas emissions.Moving forward, NEDO and KDDI will cooperate with the Indonesian Ministry of Industry to further spread the use within Indonesia of patented TRIBRID Technologies used in Japan. By converting 5-10% of the base stations in Indonesia that lack commercial-use power sources or are otherwise susceptible to power supply instability, they aim to improve energy conservation by the equivalent of 70,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year.To effectively address the issues of climate change and global warming and encourage low-carbon growth around the world, the Government of Japan proposed the JCM (Joint Crediting Mechanism) as a solution, facilitating the spread of leading low carbon technologies, products, systems, services and infrastructure, and contributing to sustainable development in developing countries(3).1) 'KDDI tackles global warming with international TRIBRID base stations' : http://news.kddi.com/kddi/corporate/english/newsrelease/2015/01/14/885.html2) 'NEDO Program to Facilitate Private Sector Promotion of Low-carbon Technology Overseas' : http://www.nedo.go.jp/english/other_20161111.html3) JCM / Joint Credit Mechanism : reducing greenhouse gases, splitting the benefits between countries: http://gec.jp/jcm/ and https://www.carbon-markets.go.jp/eng/.Please contact:Kobayashi, Ishida, KisanukiNEDO International Affairs DepartmentGlobal Environment Technology Promotion DivisionTelephone: +81-44-520-5185