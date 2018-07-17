Mission Solar Energy Announces Training Collaboration with ImagineSolar

SAN ANTONIO, TX (July 17, 2018) Mission Solar Energy, a U.S. supplier of high-power solar modules, is proud to announce its new training collaboration with ImagineSolar, a solar training provider in sync with NABCEP job task analyses for the solar industry.



Mission Solar Energy has committed to providing high-efficiency solar panels and technical materials needed to complete technical and sales training offered by ImagineSolar. In addition to providing product and training materials, Mission Solar Energy's team of engineering and sales experts will provide educational sessions as needed.ImagineSolar advanced 5-day workshop with solar pioneers from Mission Solar, Texas, Oklahoma, Indiana, Illinois, India and Saudi Arabia"We are always looking for ways to offer our support within the solar industry. Partnering with ImagineSolar is allowing us to contribute in training the current and future solar professionals and ensuring that the end consumers receive a quality solar installation experience," said Sam Martens, Commercial Operations Director of Mission Solar Energy.ImagineSolar provides training and advisory services to contractors, solar installers, entrepreneurs, and individuals from across the U.S. on solar and smart grid technologies. The Austin-based education provider is only a short distance from Mission Solar Energy's headquarters in San Antonio."We continue to upgrade our solar lab equipment using leading edge technology," said Michael Kuhn, founder and CEO of ImagineSolar LLC. "The Mission Solar MSE PERC 72 solar panels lead in their class with very high efficiencies and pair well with the module-level power electronics that our customers install and commission in our hands-on workshops."ImagineSolar will feature Mission Solar's panels starting with its upcoming Advanced 5-day Solar Workshop. This comprehensive, hands-on workshop will be held at ImagineSolar's state-of-the-art solar lab facility in Austin, TX, September 7th-11th, 2018. Please visit https://imaginesolar.com/ for details.Mission Solar Energy is headquartered in San Antonio, TX with module facilities onsite. Our hardworking team calls Texas their home and is devoted to producing high quality solar products and services. Our solar modules are proudly designed, engineered and assembled in the USA. For more information about our company and products click here.ImagineSolar's mission is to empower people and organizations in the planning, designing, installation, business, and technical sales of solar PV systems in order to accelerate the transformation of the energy industry to a non-carbon-emitting solar and smart grid future. Since their founding in 2002, they have provided high-quality up-to-date solar industry training and advisory services to companies and the general public across the USA and internationally. ImagineSolar's consultants, instructors, and lecturers have obtained one or more NABCEP certifications and have decades of combined experience as solar industry practitioners. ImagineSolar's solar lab facility, classrooms, and office are co-located with the Austin Electrical Training Alliance in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit https://imaginesolar.com/.