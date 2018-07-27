The 1st Solar Mobility Forum and the 2nd Solar Industry Forum take place during next 35th EU PVSEC in Brussels, Belgium

The 1st Solar Mobility Forum and the 2nd Solar Industry Forum will take place on 25 - 26 September 2018 during the 35th EU PVSEC in Brussels, Belgium at the SQUARE - Brussels Meeting Centre. "Research Meets Business" is the guiding principle for these two events which will gather the most acknowledged experts in the PV sector and influential executives of the PV manufacturing sector. International speakers, panellists, and attendees from all over the world will meet and discuss the future of PV and new applications.



Co-organizers of the events are the European Technology & Innovation Platform for Photovoltaics (ETIP PV), the Becquerel Institute and EU PVSEC, in cooperation with SOLARUNITED.The 2nd Solar Industry Forum will be the meeting point for all industry stakeholders to exchange cutting-edge information and raise their knowledge about the future of the manufacturing industry in the Solar PV sector. This second edition is again an event embedded within the EU PVSEC, providing an alternative path for attendees with an industry background, allowing them to attend EU PVSEC's scientific sessions in parallel with the Solar Industry Forum sessions. The two-day forum is targeting high-level PV industry stakeholders with a mix of presentations and roundtable discussions with key European and global speakers. Leading questions will be the future of the Solar PV industry and what to manufacture as well as economy and financing of the industry.The 1st Solar Mobility Forum, taking place on 25 September 2018 with a half-day morning session, is dedicated to solar and mobility reaching from Vehicle-integrated PV (VIPV) to the contribution of electric vehicles to PV development. During the forum questions like "How will e-mobility enable a faster PV development", "How could the rapid development of e-mobility accelerate PV development" and "The involvement of the car industry in PV: a logical evolution through storage" will be discussed.The European Technology and Innovation Platform Photovoltaics (ETIP PV) is a continuation of the European PV Technology Platform (EU PVTP) and the Solar European Industry Initiative (SEII) in a single platform under the new SET Plan governance. The ETIP PV's mission is in line with the Energy Union and the SET Plan priorities with a focus on "Renewable technologies at the heart of the new energy system" and Europe to become "number 1 in renewables". ETIP PV gathers all the relevant stakeholders of the PV sector, with arrangements for cooperative discussions with member states (MS), associated countries (AC), and the Commission services. Its main role is to provide consensus-based strategic advice on all issues relevant to progressing research and innovation (R&I) efforts.