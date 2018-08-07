Learn to Install Solar PV at ETA Hands-On Training Workshop

According to the 2017 US Energy and Employment Report, more people now work in the US solar industry than in oil, natural gas, and coal extraction - combined. A recent study by The Solar Foundation (TSF) study shows that solar jobs are growing at a rate 10 times the national average and that solar PV installers average entry-level salaries are in the $20-24 per hour range.



Anticipating the desire for people to learn renewable energy technology and begin entry-level careers in the solar PV industry, ETA® International will host a solar panel, or photovoltaic (PV), installer certification workshop with trainer Jay Warmke, PVI, of Blue Rock Station, Ohio.The ETA Photovoltaic Installer (PVI) certification course from Blue Rock Station is designed for beginners, so previous experience with electronics/electricity is not necessary but is helpful. The class will gain real world hands-on experience with a working PV system to conceptualize a design, compare costs of various products, dismantle, trouble shoot and reinstall the system to ensure proper operation. Along with an emphasis on rooftop safety, attendees will build their first small solar array system and install it at the ETA headquarters on Saturday, September 15.The hands-on workshop will consist of lectures (about 60%) as well as hands-on labs (about 40%). During the course, attendees will learn to size the system according to electrical needs, select the type of system that works best for the situation, select all the components for the system, size the wiring and overcurrent protection, price the system along with size, and select the battery bank (if needed). Upon completion of the workshop, attendees will be able to design from start to finish a residential solar PV system, install it, and begin a career in solar PV installation.The following are included in the $970 registration fee for the class: textbook: ‘Understanding Photovoltaics: A Study Guide for Solar Electric Certification Programs', starter tool kit, lunches, the ETA PVI certification exam, and hands-on installation experience. Training will take place 8 am-5 pm at the ETA headquarters in Greencastle, IN. Register today at http://www.bluerockstation.com/workshops/.ETA members can attend this course for just $930! Join today by calling 800-288-3824 or signing up online at http://www.eta-i.org/membership.html.ETA-certified PV Installers gain:Marketable skills and knowledge in Solar PV Installation.Entry-level Solar Installer Certification from a 40-year accredited and internationally-recognized professional association.Solar PV knowledge and hands-on skills training from ETA-approved providers. All PVI instructors are tested for their PV knowledge and their curriculum approved before instructing any ETA solar PV class.Unique hands-on training not offered nor required for certification by any other solar energy organization.No previous experience in the field acting as the person responsible for installing PV systems required.ETA awarded its first entry-level Photovoltaic Installer (PVI) certification with the introduction of its Renewable Energy program in 2010 and today, nearly 1500 installers can call themselves ETA-certified professional Solar PV Installers. Learn more about ETA's Photovolatic Installer certification at http://www.eta-i.org/renewable_energy.html.About ETA - Since 1978, ETA has delivered over 200,000 certification examinations successfully. Widely recognized and frequently used in worker job selection, hiring processes, pay increases, and advancements, ETA certifications are often required as companies bid on contracts. ETA's certifications are personal and travel with the individual, regardless of employment or status change and measure competencies of persons, not products or vendors. All ETA certifications are accredited through the International Certification Accreditation Council (ICAC) and align with the ISO-17024 standard. ETA is a member of the Canadian Solar Industries Association (CanSIA), Solar Electric Power Association (SEPA), and Continental Automated Buildings Association (CABA). http://www.eta-i.orgAbout Blue Rock Station - Blue Rock Station's (BRS) goal is to merge engineering, art and re-use of existing materials. This is accomplished by creating buildings made out of re-used materials to demonstrate a series of alternative building techniques, including the Earthship, straw bale structures, earth bag walls, and whatever else seems to make sense. Workshops at BRS include photovoltaics, tiny house projects, Earthship and sustainable farming, cheesemaking, and goat college. Blue Rock Station also offers a variety of publications and is open periodically for llama trekking around the beautiful hills of Southeastern Ohio, special events like Earth Day and special open house tours, plus skill building weekends. http://www.bluerockstation.comDownload this press release at - http://www.eta-i.org/pr/Learn_to_Install_Solar_PV_at_ETA_Hands_On_Training_Workshop.pdf.