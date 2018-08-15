GEM Energy Service Group appoints business development manager in NE Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio - Jason Manders, of Elyria, has accepted a business development manager position with GEM Energy of the Rudolph Libbe Group.



Based in Rudolph Libbe Group's North Ridgeville, Ohio office, Manders will be responsible for HVAC contract sales in northeast Ohio.He has 12 years of experience in the building materials and products industry, and before joining GEM Energy, worked in business development for James Hardie Building Products.Manders holds bachelor's degrees in sports management and information technology from Tiffin University, and a master's of education in sport administration from Bowling Green State University.About GEM EnergyGEM Energy provides comprehensive services and technologies to improve customer business performance and reduce facility operation costs. GEM Energy's expertise encompasses engineering, procurement, construction, operations and maintenance. Services include combined heat and power (CHP) systems, HVAC and plumbing, facility management, utility procurement, solar development, building automation controls and energy efficiency solutions. Facilities served are commercial, industrial, institutional and mission critical.GEM Energy is part of the Rudolph Libbe Group, a one-stop provider of construction and facility services that range from site selection and construction to energy solutions and ongoing facility management. The full-service contractor, comprised of Rudolph Libbe Inc., GEM Inc., GEM Energy, Lehman Daman and Rudolph Libbe Properties, is focused on ensuring its customers succeed. The Rudolph Libbe Group is headquartered in Toledo with offices in Cleveland, Columbus and Lima, Ohio; Ithaca, New York; and Detroit, Michigan areas. Markets served include automotive, chemical, food processing, healthcare, industrial/manufacturing, institutional, metals, power/petrochemical, refining, educational, commercial/retail, hospitality/recreation and warehouse/distribution. For additional information, visit RLGbuilds.com; @rlgbuilds on Twitter; @rudolphlibbegroup on Instagram and Rudolph Libbe Group on LinkedIn and YouTube.