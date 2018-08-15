Ubiquitous Energy Selected to Receive $3 Million Grant From the California Energy Commission to Further Its Transparent Solar Technology

Ubiquitous Energy, the leader in transparent solar technology, is pleased to announce that it has been selected to receive a grant of $3 million from the California Energy Commission through the Bringing Rapid Innovation Development to Green Energy (BRIDGE) program to accelerate the commercialization of advanced energy efficient windows. As part of the grant program, the company will partner with the world-renowned building energy efficiency group at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.



Ubiquitous Energy's transparent solar coating, ClearView Power™, selectively absorbs and converts non-visible light (ultraviolet and infrared) to electricity while transmitting visible light. ClearView Power™ doubles as a solar control coating in addition to its electricity generation by blocking infrared light that is commonly known as solar heat. The transparent solar coating can be applied to vertical surfaces of buildings, turning traditional windows into highly energy efficient and electricity generating windows that are aesthetically pleasing and acceptable to architects, designers, and occupants.ClearView Power™ applied to all California windows could provide annual energy savings and generation of up to 20 terawatt hours, offsetting nearly 10% of the state's electricity consumption. "It is a strong testament to our team and technology that our project to increase energy efficiency of windows was selected by the California Energy Commission in such a competitive funding opportunity," said Ubiquitous Energy CEO, Miles Barr.Applied directly to glass using standard glass coating equipment, ClearView Power™ is a highly transparent, color neutral coating. This award from the California Energy Commission will enable Ubiquitous Energy to accelerate the development and scale its ClearView Power technology. This novel and patent protected technology will provide a truly transparent energy harvesting solution to the Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) market enabling zero net energy buildings and beyond.About Ubiquitous EnergyUbiquitous Energy is the world leader in transparent photovoltaics. Its award-winning ClearView Power™ technology is the only truly transparent solar product. ClearView Power™ harvests solar energy and serves as an invisible, onboard source of electricity for a variety of end products. The thin coating can be applied to the surface of building or automotive windows to provide electricity generation and energy efficiency or to the displays of mobile electronic devices to provide infinite battery life. Spun out of MIT, Ubiquitous Energy is now producing its highly transparent, efficient solar cells in its pilot production facility in Silicon Valley. For more information, visit www.ubiquitous.energy.