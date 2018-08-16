Aurora Solar Gives Contractors the Tools to Design Solar for New Homes Under California Mandate

California's recent decision to mandate solar PV systems on all new homes starting in 2020 will bring significant changes the state's solar and home construction markets. By enabling precise solar designs with just a roof plan, software company Aurora Solar is making it easy for solar contractors, home builders, architects and others to adapt to the requirements of California's changing market.



More Headlines Articles

In a webinar on Tuesday, August 21 at 2 p.m. Eastern Time / 11 a.m. Pacific Time, Aurora will demonstrate how solar and building contractors can use its solar design and sales software to design solar installations for new homes using roof plans. Webinar attendance is free but registration is required and space is limited.Webinar attendees, will learn:The key policy requirements of California's 2019 Building Energy Efficiency Standards relating to solar installations on new homesBusiness opportunities resulting from this policy changeHow Aurora software enables accurate solar designs for homes not yet built using just a roof planAurora has already transformed the solar design process for existing homes by giving contractors the means to accurately design solar installations without site visits using satellite imagery, LIDAR, and other advanced technologies. Today, Aurora's support of PV design based on roof plans will enable stakeholders to efficiently serve new markets emerging as a result of this upcoming policy requirement.ABOUT AURORA:Aurora was founded in 2013 by two Stanford Graduate School of Business students, Samuel Adeyemo and Christopher Hopper, who bonded over a shared vision of advancing solar energy in emerging markets. While still full-time students they spent a year designing, and eventually installing, a solar installation in East Africa. Their system powered a boarding school, farm and housing units.To their surprise, the major roadblock to deploying solar was not finding customers or the physical delivery of system hardware, but rather the actual design process which was time-consuming and expensive. Prompted by this insight, they turned their energies to developing software to improve and accelerate solar system design. They recruited top engineers and scientists from leading universities like Stanford, Carnegie Mellon, and Brown, as well as solar industry veterans.Industry-leading solar companies, both small and large, use Aurora to design better solar. Currently, over 50,000 solar projects a month are designed in Aurora.