Sunnova Continues Solar Market Expansion, Sets Sights on Illinois

Sunnova Energy Corporation, the leading privately held U.S. residential solar and energy storage service provider, announced today that it has begun offering Illinois homeowners an immediate opportunity to go solar through its solar lease agreement. In addition, the company intends to expand its solar offerings in Illinois later this month by providing a loan product. Sunnova's entrance into Illinois continues the company's growth story as it expands its footprint across various states and territories with its solar service offerings.



"Our goal is to empower homeowners across the northern part of Illinois to generate clean energy from their rooftops," said William J. (John) Berger, Chief Executive Officer of Sunnova Energy Corporation. "Thanks to a solar-friendly regulatory landscape, Illinoisans are now able to contract for greater energy savings and greater service through Sunnova's 25-year Sunnova Protect warranty. We applaud the business and regulatory leaders of Illinois for creating a market opportunity to enable more clean energy for the state. Recent changes in policy surrounding the Illinois Solar Renewable Credit (SREC) program have opened up generous incentives, allowing consumers to undercut local utility rates."With strong state incentives and rising utility prices, the company believes Illinois is primed for a solar energy boom as it continues to demonstrate a strong commitment to solar energy. In 2016, the Illinois Power Agency (IPA) laid out a plan to acquire 25 percent of Illinois' energy from renewable sources by 2025—a requirement from the federal Future Energy Jobs Act. According to Wood Mackenzie, in 2017, Illinois ranked 33rd among states in solar growth but is expected to rise to number 13 in solar growth over the next five years."Not only does the move into the Illinois market allow Sunnova to bring solar to more homeowners, it also allows us to work closely and help fuel the growth of our network of regional solar installation dealers in the Midwest. More solar equals more solar jobs," said John Santo Salvo, EVP of Channel Operations and Chief Procurement Officer of Sunnova. "With our Illinois dealers, we are eager to provide homeowners with better options to better control their monthly electricity bills and, at the same time, reduce the amount of energy they have to pull from the grid."By offering various rooftop solar system solutions, Sunnova will provide homeowners in Illinois the opportunity to lease their systems through Sunnova's Easy Save plan, or to own their systems through Sunnova's Easy Own loan plan. For more information on going solar in Illinois, click here.###ABOUT SUNNOVAFounded in 2012 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sunnova is the leading U.S. residential solar + battery storage service provider. With nearly 60,000 customers across the U.S and its territories, including Guam, Puerto Rico and the Northern Mariana Islands, Sunnova uniquely provides a 25-year service commitment with every homeowner's customized solar + storage system. Sunnova's goal is to provide the choice of affordable, worry-free solar energy and battery storage technology that generates long-term value for customers and facilitates continued business growth for its network of trusted partners.For more information, visit www.sunnova.com, follow us on Twitter @Sunnova_Solar and @SunnovaCEO and connect with us on Facebook.