Solar energy technology leader Midsummer receives repeat order from Asia

[Stockholm, Sweden, August 23, 2018.] Solar energy technology leader Midsummer, one of the world's leading developers and suppliers of advanced solar solutions, has received a repeat order from Asia for production equipment worth about 30 MSEK. A partial payment will be made within 30 days. The production equipment will be delivered to the customer during the first half of 2019.



Solar energy technology leader Midsummer is experiencing greater global interest in the company's proprietary compact system for fast, fully automated manufacturing of CIGS solar cells. Midsummer has now received a repeat order for equipment for the production of thin film solar cells from Asia worth about 30 MSEK. The production equipment will be delivered to the customer in the first half of next year and a partial payment will be made within 30 days."This repeat order is a strong indication that interest in our advanced solutions for the production and installation of thin film solar cells is growing in the Asian market. Several strong global trends support our business idea and operations, not just the general need to switch to renewable energy, but also technical and regulatory developments that make thin solar panels attractive in urban environments. Now, we intend to strengthen our production capacity further to meet the increased demand for our products", said Sven Lindström, CEO, Midsummer AB.Midsummer is a leading developer and supplier of advanced solar energy solutions for the production and installation of thin film solar cells and also a leading Swedish growth and export company. The unique DUO system has taken the position as the most widely distributed manufacturing tool for flexible CIGS solar cells in the world.