Solar energy technology leader Midsummer receives repeat order from Asia
Order value of approximately MSEK 30
[Stockholm, Sweden, August 23, 2018.] Solar energy technology leader Midsummer, one of the world's leading developers and suppliers of advanced solar solutions, has received a repeat order from Asia for production equipment worth about 30 MSEK. A partial payment will be made within 30 days. The production equipment will be delivered to the customer during the first half of 2019.
"This repeat order is a strong indication that interest in our advanced solutions for the production and installation of thin film solar cells is growing in the Asian market. Several strong global trends support our business idea and operations, not just the general need to switch to renewable energy, but also technical and regulatory developments that make thin solar panels attractive in urban environments. Now, we intend to strengthen our production capacity further to meet the increased demand for our products", said Sven Lindström, CEO, Midsummer AB.
Midsummer is a leading developer and supplier of advanced solar energy solutions for the production and installation of thin film solar cells and also a leading Swedish growth and export company. The unique DUO system has taken the position as the most widely distributed manufacturing tool for flexible CIGS solar cells in the world.
Featured Product
Sun Xtender® Deep Cycle AGM Batteries
Sun Xtender® Deep Cycle AGM Batteries for renewable energy storage are manufactured in the USA by Concorde Battery Corporation and are built to the same demanding standards crucial to supporting the aircraft industry. To facilitate maximum conductivity & charge acceptance Sun Xtender® batteries are constructed with copper alloy corrosion free terminals & robust intercell connections. Endurance and optimal float life are achieved through plates thicker than the industry standard. Sun Xtender® Batteries' AGM maintenance free design is an ideal solution for off grid and grid tied systems.