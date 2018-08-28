SunSystem's ESP Now Approved on Mosaic Financial Platform

SunSystem Technology, LLC (SST) announced today that its Extended Service Plan (ESP), the solar industry's first-to-market homeowner service plan, has been approved by Mosaic. This will allow SST's solar partners to finance an O&M service agreement at the point of sale by yet another financial platform.



More Headlines Articles

Mosaic, one of the nation's leading residential solar financing providers, now offers its partner network the flexibility to cater to consumers who value long-term protection of their investment. By funding the ESP at the point of sale, Mosaic is reaffirming its mission to "build partnerships with leading solar and home improvement companies across the nation to offer the easiest, most innovative financing available for the modern home."Derek Chase, CEO of SunSystem Technology, "We received positive feedback from installers and sales organizations who integrate the ESP in their solar offerings. With the positive feedback, came the request to have more financial platform options. With Mosaic approving the ESP to be financed through their platform, we feel another major step has been made for our partners.""We are thrilled to provide financing for SST's Extended Service Plan and empower its partners to offer a simple, seamless experience at the point of sale," said Patrick Frazier, Director of Sales at Mosaic. "This partnership with SST further exemplifies Mosaic's commitment to making solar financially accessible to all."The shift in the marketplace from leasing to financing or cash purchasing by homeowners has driven the demand for protection plans on their solar investment. ESP is focused on providing national post-installation solar expertise to installers, sales organizations and homeowners who purchase a home energy system.About SunSystem TechnologySunSystem Technology, LLC serves the U.S. PV solar market with development and support services. As an independent solar services provider, SST's operating divisions include residential O&M services and commercial O&M services. The company's core commitment to its customers is to ensure optimal system performance and enhanced system production values. For more information on SST, visit us at www.sstsolar.com and follow us on LinkedIn.About MosaicMosaic makes the modern home possible by providing financing to homeowners for home improvement projects, including generating and storing their own solar energy as well as other energy efficient upgrades. Mosaic empowers solar and home improvement professionals to deliver financing through a simple point-of-sale app creating a hassle-free and positive experience for both the contractor and homeowner. Since 2012, Mosaic has originated more than $2 billion in loans across the US. Mosaic has been honored by Fast Company as a Top Ten Most Innovative Company in Energy for two consecutive years. For more information, visit http://joinmosaic.com.