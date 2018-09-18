ElectrIQ Power Announces Their Latest Home Energy Storage System, the ElectrIQ PowerPod, and Amazon Alexa Integration

ElectrIQ Power, the energy storage company that develops intelligent and integrated home energy storage, management and monitoring solutions, announced today that it has developed a new home energy storage system designed for mass market adoption. The ElectrIQ PowerPod features industry-leading specifications at a competitive price point. The ElectrIQ PowerPod comes with an 11 kWh lithium-ion battery, a 5.5 kW hybrid DC-Coupled Inverter, the ElectrIQ View (ElectrIQ Power's Energy Monitoring Platform), and a 10 year warranty with daily cycling of the battery. The ElectrIQ PowerPod is modular up to three systems with three battery packs per system, giving installers and homeowners flexibility up to 16.5 kW of power and 99 kWh of battery storage.



More Headlines Articles

Like the IQ System, ElectrIQ's first home energy storage system, the ElectrIQ PowerPod offers a sleek, futuristic design that is meant to capture the attention of onlookers and spark their curiosity. Its form is also quite functional; the ElectrIQ PowerPod can be wall or ground mounted and comes in at an all-in-weight of 240 lbs., making it one of the lightest complete systems on the market.Other new features include module level monitoring and optimization, allowing users to monitor individual panel production, while increasing system output through optimization. Additionally, the system will be rated to NEMA 3R which allows for indoor and outdoor installations. It can be connected to a home's local network via Ethernet, WiFi, and an optional 3G connection for redundancy. The ElectrIQ PowerPod has an optional generator autostart kit that will connect and automatically start a home generator system in case of a prolonged black out with little or no sunshine.ElectrIQ's energy management and monitoring system has received a makeover as well. The ElectrIQ View features real time as well as historical data in a user-friendly display allowing the homeowner to convert their production and consumption into energy and dollars.ElectrIQ also announced today that their systems are integrated with Amazon's Alexa, which will allow users to ask Alexa questions about their energy consumption, production, and battery status. Alexa is joining other device integrations in the IQ System which help to monitor and potentially control other smart home devices.The ElectrIQ PowerPod's MSRP is $8,999 for the complete battery system with solar and battery inverter. ElectrIQ Power has launched its pre-order system today for deliveries beginning in January 2019. To pre-order, visit https://electriqpower.com/powerpod/.About ElectrIQ PowerElectrIQ Power is an energy storage company developing hardware and software solutions for the clean energy space. Based in Silicon Valley, ElectrIQ designs, engineers and assembles fully-integrated energy management and storage solutions for homes and small businesses around the country. You can currently find systems deployed across North America. ElectrIQ Power is dedicated to moving the world to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future. Visit www.electriqpower.com for more information or contact them at info@electriqpower.com.