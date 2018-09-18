ReneSola to Participate in the 6th Annual ROTH Solar & Storage Symposium at SPI on September 25, 2018

The Company will participate in the 6th Annual ROTH Solar & Storage Symposium on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 in Anaheim, California in conjunction with the Solar Power International Conference and Expo (SPI).

ReneSola Ltd ("ReneSola" or the "Company") (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE :SOL ), a leading fully integrated solar project developer and operator, today announced that the Company will participate in the 6th Annual ROTH Solar & Storage Symposium on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 in Anaheim, California in conjunction with the Solar Power International Conference and Expo (SPI).


Chief Financial Officer, Xiaoliang Liang and CEO, North America and Group VP of Strategy, Doran Hole, will host investor meetings throughout the symposium. Attendance is by invitation only for clients of ROTH Capital Markets. Please contact your ROTH sales representative for registration information and to schedule a meeting with ReneSola.

About ReneSola

Founded in 2005, and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2008, ReneSola (NYSE :SOL ) is an international leading brand of solar project developer. Leveraging its global presence and solid experience in the industry, ReneSola is well positioned to develop green energy projects with attractive return around the world. For more information, please visit www.renesolapower.com.

