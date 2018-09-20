REC Group grows and expands U.S. market with new product launch at Solar Power International 2018 – Booth

San Mateo, California, U.S., September 19, 2018 - REC Group, the world leader in efficiency for multi-crystalline solar panels, has announced that it will be presenting two new products at Solar Power International (SPI) September 24-27 in Anaheim, California this year. REC Group is a leading European solar panel brand with vertically integrated production sites in Norway and Singapore, and the company says that they expect their new products to further expand upon growing business efforts in the U.S. market, where the company has been active for more than ten years.



"We have seen impressive growth in the American market, with our customer base increasing fivefold since 2015," said Cary Hayes, President of REC Americas LLC, "We are excited to not only be introducing new, innovative products to the market, but also to be rolling out new strategic partnerships and initiatives to support our ever-growing installer network."With production that kicked off last month, REC Group will be showcasing its new N-Peak series module, the world's first n-type mono solar panel with twin design. The N-Peak half-cut cell module provides the brand's highest efficiency yet with product power output of up to 330 watt peak performance.In addition to its new N-Peak panel, REC Group will unveil the new mono version of its award-winning TwinPeak model for the first time at SPI. TwinPeak 2 Mono, a p-type monocrystalline PERC 60-cell panel, will bring heightened efficiency to the TwinPeak line and a sizable amount of the new modules have already been allocated to one of the United States' leading home solar providers."We believe in a future where solar energy is powering all of our needs. And we are getting closer to this than one might think," said Hayes. "REC is making strong headway in powering Americans' everyday lives with our proven reliability and panel manufacturing meeting highest environmental standards in the world."REC solar modules are today powering hospitals, homes, schools, universities, and soon leading logistics companies across the United States. Among others, the company is already powering Ikea stores, Rio Tinto sports stadium and Annapolis solar park, constructed on an old landfill, and is actively growing its commercial portfolio, with projects currently being installed for Amazon and the San Francisco airport.To view the new products and learn more about REC Group's projects and expanding initiatives for installers, visit the company in booth 2826 at SPI.About REC Group:Founded in Norway in 1996, REC Group is a leading vertically integrated solar energy company. Through integrated manufacturing from silicon to wafers, cells, high-quality panels and extending to solar solutions, REC Group provides the world with a reliable source of clean energy. REC's renowned product quality is supported by the lowest warranty claims rate in the industry. REC Group is a Bluestar Elkem company with headquarters in Norway and operational headquarters in Singapore. REC Group employs more than 2,000 people worldwide, producing 1.5 GW of solar panels annually. Find out more at www.recgroup.com