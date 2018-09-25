Seraphim and NEP Introduce Integrated Rapid-Shutdown PV Modules

Seraphim Solar System Co. Ltd. ("Seraphim"), a world-class solar module manufacturer, introduced a new smart solar module today, a smart DC module integrated with "NEP PV-Guard", a module rapid-shutdown device made by Northern Electric and Power (NEP). This product is designed specifically for the residential and C&I rooftop markets in North America, and will bring solar projects installed after Jan. 1, 2019 into compliance with NEC 2017 module-level rapid shutdown.



When compared to traditional modules, Seraphim's integrated rapid-shutdown modules with NEP PV-Guard help optimize the safety and performance of any given PV array. Smart modules offer customers' real-time monitoring at the module level to enable proactive maintenance, reducing losses, plus providing zero power clipping, flexible array design, and compatibility with leading inverters.The NEP PV-Guard has two options for PV systems. 1) NEP PVG-B is a junction box-integrated rapid shutdown function, replacing the traditional junction box in order to meet module-level shutdown compliance without external boxes; and 2) Option 2 is the NEP PVG-R, a retrofit rapid shutdown solution. It is installed on the system separate from the modules. The NEP PV-Guard has been tested and verified by leading string inverter manufacturers.About SeraphimFounded in 2011, Seraphim has registered impressive achievements in a short time. Seraphim has earned Tier-1 distinction from BNEF, Top Performer status from DNV GL, and loyalty from demanding customers around the world. With a total capacity of 3GW, Seraphim serves global customers with high-quality products and professional services. By the end of 2017, more than 4GW of Seraphim products were installed in over 30 countries.About NEPFounded in 2010 in Silicon Valley California, NEP has engineered and produced higher-quality central inverters, micro inverters, and rapid shutdown devices at better price points. NEP micro inverter is the only certified micro inverter in Japan and is the only commercially available micro inverter in the Japanese market. It has cutting edge MLPE technology allowing increased energy harvest compared to other brands.