Early Bird Registration Deadline for GRC Annual Meeting & Expo is This Weekend

Reno, Nevada, USA: The deadline for early-bird rates for registration for the biggest annual geothermal energy event in the world is September 30. The GRC Annual Meeting & Expo will bring together geothermal companies, academics, financiers, policy leaders, students, and other individuals to attend or exhibit at the event, to be held from October 14 to 17 at the Peppermill Resort Spa & Casino, Reno, Nevada, USA.



Early birds who register for the full 3-days before September 30 pay only $880 as GRC members or $1080 if non-members. The non-member registration includes GRC membership through 2019. Students with a current identification card from an accredited institution pay just $150 which also includes GRC membership through 2019. In addition, the cost of attending two special workshops before the meeting will increase by $100 ($50 for students) after September 30.Registration is available from the GRC website at www.geothermal.org. An Event Program, complete with a Registration Form, is available to view and download. However, the GRC recommends online registration through a secured connection. The link is also available on the front page of the GRC website at www.geothermal.org.The GRC Annual Meeting & Expo is the industry's largest annual gathering of leading geothermal energy scientists, producers, renewable energy industry stakeholders, regulators, utilities, and key associated business leaders. The four-day event will offer technical, policy, and market conference sessions, educational seminars, tours of local geothermal and renewable energy projects, a trade show and numerous networking opportunities.For more information about the GRC Annual Meeting & Expo at the Peppermill Resort Spa & Casino, Reno, Nevada, USA visit www.geothermal.org or call (530) 758-2360.For information on how to sponsor this event, contact Anh Lay, GRC at (530) 758-2360 X100 or alay@geothermal.org.##About the Geothermal Resources Council:The Geothermal Resources Council (GRC) will be celebrating 50 years of service to the global geothermal energy community in 2021. The GRC is dedicated to advancing geothermal development around the world through education, research, and outreach. For more information, please visit www.geothermal.org.Get your daily geothermal news at Global Geothermal News[www.geothermalresourcescouncil.blogspot.com]. Become a fan on Facebook [www.facebook.com/GeothermalResourcesCouncil]. Follow GRC on Twitter [@GRC2001 and #GRCAM2018]. Check out GRC's YouTube Channel [www.youtube.com/GeothermalCouncil]. See geothermal photos on GRC'slicker page. [www.flickr.com/photos/geothermalresourcescouncil]###