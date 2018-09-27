Natural Power advises Greencoat Renewables on Coillte wind acquisition

The acquisition comprises:



• 50% stake in Raheenleagh wind farm in County Wicklow• 50% stake in Cloosh Valley wind farm in County Galway, Ireland's biggest and best-performing wind farm• 50% stake in Castlepook wind farm in County Cork• 25% stake in Sliabh Bawn wind farm in County RoscommonMarc Lamphiere, Country Director for Natural Power in Ireland, said: "Our involvement as technical due diligence advisor on this acquisition demonstrates our ability to deliver robust, bankable advice to clients. We adopt a measured and practical approach because we can draw on internal experience in every stage of a renewable project development and implementation."Natural Power provides technical due diligence services throughout all stages of the transaction cycle, from initial risk assessment and reporting in early transaction stages through to comprehensive reporting for credit-committee or data room presentation at final bid stage or financial close. Its due diligence clients include major international banks, developers, IPPs, utilities, investment funds and other financial institutions.To find out more about Natural Power's technical due diligence services, please visit https://www.naturalpower.com/our-services/due-diligence/