The highlights of the Antaisolar at the World Smart Energy Week Osaka

Visit https://www.antaisolar.com/the-highlights-of-the-pv-exhibitions-at-the-world-smart-energy-week-osaka_n156 for further information

Antaisolar PV exhibition in 2018 come to the last second stop at the World Smart Energy Week Osaka. The three days exhibition received many feedbacks and had a good communication with both the new and old clients.

09/28/18, 05:50 AM | Solar & Wind

World Smart Energy Week Osaka was held at the Osaka International Exhibition Center from September 26 to 28, 2018. As the most professional PV exhibition in the Kansai region, Antaisolar brought a series of solar mounting system to the site and gave the clients the most comprehensive and professional products explanation and industrial information.


As a leading provider of solar mounting solutions, Antaisolar sticks on upholding the philosophy of "Building a world for low carbon". Based on his global layout, grasping the Japanese market tightly is a must. Generally speaking, Antaisolar has been managing to build up himself an internationally renowned brand and striving to become the world's most Influential solar mounting solution provider.


09/28/18, 05:50 AM | Solar & Wind
Subscribe to Newsletter
More Solar & Wind News | Stories | Articles

Featured Product

OMG Roofing Products - PowerGrip Universal

OMG Roofing Products - PowerGrip Universal

Eliminate Solar Rack Ballast and Reduce Rooftop Material Handling. PowerGrip™ Universal (PGU) is a commercial roof mount system designed to secure solar racks and other equipment to any type of commercial roofing system. PGU provides a secure connection directly to the roof deck or structural members and is designed to reduce or eliminate ballast in solar racking systems, so there's less weight on the roof and less material handling. Made of heavy-duty cast aluminum, PGU units include a base ring which is secured through the roofing cover and into the structural roof deck, and a waterproof top plate.
More Products
Feature Your Product