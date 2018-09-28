The highlights of the Antaisolar at the World Smart Energy Week Osaka

Antaisolar PV exhibition in 2018 come to the last second stop at the World Smart Energy Week Osaka. The three days exhibition received many feedbacks and had a good communication with both the new and old clients.

World Smart Energy Week Osaka was held at the Osaka International Exhibition Center from September 26 to 28, 2018. As the most professional PV exhibition in the Kansai region, Antaisolar brought a series of solar mounting system to the site and gave the clients the most comprehensive and professional products explanation and industrial information.



More Headlines Articles

As a leading provider of solar mounting solutions, Antaisolar sticks on upholding the philosophy of "Building a world for low carbon". Based on his global layout, grasping the Japanese market tightly is a must. Generally speaking, Antaisolar has been managing to build up himself an internationally renowned brand and striving to become the world's most Influential solar mounting solution provider.