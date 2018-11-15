EVGO CONTINUING TO ELECTRIFY LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles, CA (November 15, 2018) - EVgo, the nation's largest public electric vehicle (EV) fast charging network, continues to grow in Los Angeles, one of the largest EV markets in the country, with the addition of six new fast charging stations in the past six weeks. EVgo's new fast charging stations cover the L.A. area from the South Bay to Downtown, mid-Wilshire to Westwood.



"Thanks to tremendous leadership from Mayor Garcetti and leaders across the L.A. region, Los Angeles is one of the the nation's largest EV markets—and EVgo is delivering reliable and convenient fast charging to Angelenos across the city and county," says Cathy Zoi, EVgo CEO. "EVgo is a proud partner with and is grateful to the Air Quality Management District (AQMD) and to our site partners, including the LA Department of Transportation, La Kretz Innovation Campus, Petersen Automotive Museum, and Lazy Acres for their role in accelerating the adoption of EVs in L.A."EVgo's newest Southern California fast charging stations are conveniently located, including at the La Kretz Innovation Campus in the L.A. Arts District, which is also the location of this week's LA CoMotion show. In the last six weeks, EVgo has opened stations in the following Los Angeles locations, bringing the total number of EVgo stations in the L.A. area to 120:-Downtown: La Kretz Innovative Campus, 525 S. Hewitt Street, Los Angeles, CA-Downtown: Aiso Street Parking Garage: 101 Judge John Aiso St., Los Angeles, CA-Hermosa Beach: Lazy Acres, 2510 Pacific Coast Highway, Hermosa Beach, CA-Hollywood: Hollywood & Highland, 6801 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA-Mid-Wilshire: Petersen Automotive Museum, 6060 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA-Westwood: Broxton Street Garage 680, 1036 Broxton Street, Los Angeles, CAAs the number one owner and operator of fast charging stations in the country (Department of Energy, October 22, 2018), EVgo offers fast chargers with power ratings ranging from 50 kW to 350 kW and its fast chargers are compatible with any EV that accepts a fast charge. EV drivers can achieve an 80% charge in the time it takes to eat lunch, making charging with EVgo faster and more convenient for drivers across the country, especially for those using their EV for ridesharing and those without home or workplace charging. Due to EVgo's high reliability, PlugShare has awarded EVgo with the highest customer satisfaction rating for a public charging network (September, 2018).This year, EVgo's more than 1,000 fast chargers have powered more than 60 million miles of EV travel, avoiding more than 14,000 metric tons of CO2e. In California, year to date, EVgo fast charging has enabled lower curtailment of solar and wind power by gigawatt-hours, providing system-wide benefits to electricity customers across the state in addition to the air quality benefits of transportation electrification.About EVgoEVgo is America's Largest Public Fast Charging Network. EVgo's fast chargers deliver convenient, fast charges to EV drivers on the go, delivering up to 90 miles of range in 30 minutes. EVgo's fast chargers are compatible with all EV models currently on the market that accept DC Fast Charging. With more than 1,000 fast chargers and more than 1,000 Level 2 chargers in 66 metropolitan markets, EVgo's network in 34 U.S. states allows EV drivers to travel further while providing exemplary service by maintaining and operating its charging stations. EVgo offers a variety of flexible pricing options for drivers including Pay As You Go and low-cost Membership options.To find out more, or to join the EVgo network, download our app, visit EVgo.com, and follow EVgo on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.