Sunnova Launches Sunnova Protect™, the First Service-only Warranty Offerings from a National Solar Company, Built for Residential Solar Owners Who Are Currently Without Service Coverage

November 27, 2018—Sunnova Energy Corporation, the leading privately-held U.S. residential solar and battery storage service provider, announced today the launch of its Sunnova Protect™ services. Sunnova Protect™, the nation's first-ever, service-only offerings from a national solar company, provides solar owners the opportunity to purchase multi-decade coverage from Sunnova, inclusive of monitoring, maintenance and repair services for their solar systems.



Sunnova's nearly 60,000 customers already enjoy peace of mind with the company's best-in-class service warranty, and now with the launch of Sunnova Protect™ service plans, that service protection is available to any homeowner who owns their solar system. With various terms and coverage plans available, the Sunnova Protect™ plans take the hassle out of ownership. Coordinated by Sunnova's team of experts, the plans provide proactive monitoring and system diagnosis to prevent unexpected and costly solar outages and to provide protection against most out-of-pocket expenses for maintenance, equipment repairs and replacements. Backed by an available production guarantee, the Sunnova Protect plans provide consumers with the added confidence that their solar investment is creating the value they expect."Sunnova has extensive experience monitoring, maintaining and ensuring optimal system performance for our customers," said William J. (John) Berger, Chief Executive Officer of Sunnova Energy Corporation. "Now, we're extending our expertise in solar system service to non-Sunnova solar homeowners so they too can protect their solar investment."Berger added: "This is the first time that a residential solar and storage service provider has brought to market a truly unique service-only offering that provides solar owners with a 5-, 10- or 20-year warranty on systems the company itself did not install."Sunnova has launched their Sunnova Protect™ Services through a newly-formed sales channel and is initially offering this service offering to Southern California—where there is a high concentration of solar owners. Sunnova will then extend Sunnova Protect™ to additional markets over the next few quarters. Sunnova will incorporate the Sunnova Protect™ service plans into their product offerings for their dealer networks in early 2019."Deciding to go solar is a big decision and yet we see solar customers buying and financing systems without a service warranty, which means no one will be there to ensure the system is actually working and generating the energy it's supposed to over the decades-long life of the system," said Michael Grasso, Chief Marketing Officer for Sunnova Energy Corporation. "We're offering Sunnova Protect™ to ensure solar owners are covered so they can enjoy the energy independence and financial savings they expect from their systems."The Sunnova Protect™ servicing plans offer three different coverage options (Basic, Premium and Platinum) with multiple term lengths (5-, 10- and 20-year). These plans provide solar owners with the freedom to choose the service solution that best fits their needs.For more information on Sunnova Protect™ Service plans visit: www.sunnova.com/protectplans/ABOUT SUNNOVAFounded in 2012 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sunnova is the leading U.S. residential solar + battery storage service provider. With nearly 60,000 customers across the U.S and its territories, including Guam, Puerto Rico and the Northern Mariana Islands, Sunnova uniquely provides a 25-year service commitment with every homeowner's customized solar + storage system. Sunnova's goal is to provide the choice of affordable, worry-free solar energy and battery storage technology that generates long-term value for customers and facilitates continued business growth for its network of trusted partners.For more information, visit www.sunnova.com, follow us on Twitter @Sunnova_Solar and connect with us on Facebook.