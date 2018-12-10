South Korea Renewable Energy Summit 2019 | 17-18 April, Grand Ambassador Seoul Associated With Pullman, Seoul

South Korea Renewable Energy Summit 2019 will be held on March 13th - 14th in Grand Ambassador Seoul Associated With Pullman, Seoul. The summit will include the Conference, Exhibition, Sub-forum and project match-making forum, which will create an idealistic platform for the international players to connect with the local firms in South Korea. More about the Organizer Neoventure Corporation is an independent investment advisory agency based in China assisting international investors identify investment opportunities in emerging market. The footprints of Neoventure's business spread across the region inclusive of some of the hottest investment destinations as Vietnam, Myanmar, Singapore, Turkey etc. be held on March 13th - 14th in Hanoi, Vietnam. The summit will include the Conference, Exhibition, Sub-forum and project match-making forum, which will create an idealistic platform for the international investors.

South Korea Renewable Energy Summit 2019



More Headlines Articles

17-18 April, Grand Ambassador Seoul Associated With PullmanSeoul, South KoreaSouth Korea is an outstanding location for renewable energy exploration with its perfect solar radiation and abundant wind resource. In order to adjust the energy structure and performing the nuclear phase-out policy, South Korea focused more on renewable energy development with the launch of the President Moon's administrationIn place of Feed-in-Tariff, South Korea set up the "Renewable Portfolio Standards" in 2012 to push forward renewable energy development and hope to establish a whole mature renewable market with a completed value chain, especially in solar energy and offshore wind energy sector. Meanwhille, MOTIE published the "Renewable Energy 3020" implementation plan to increase its renewable energy use, in which it declared that it will increase renewable energy's share of the energy mix from its current level of 7% to 20% by 2030 by providing 48.7GW in new generating capacity and 110 billion US$ will be invested in solar and wind energy. In addition, around 2.5GW offshore wind energy and 14GW solar power energy will be installed before 2020. In this booming renewable energy market, more projects and opportunities are shown for investors, EPC contractors and suppliers.What SKRES 2019 can provide is not only the market intelligence, but also the opportunities to connect with those capable local developer and partners to further push forward the development of Korean renewable energy market together.SKRES 2019 Highlights:- 30+ Exhibitors- 20+ Hours of Networking- 30+ Professional Speakers- 300+ ParticipantsSKRES 2019 Schedule Planning:Conference & Exhibition (17-18 April, 2019)-300+ professional participants from Government & Regulators, Power Utilities, IPPs, Project Developers, EPC Contractors, etc.-30+ exhibitors will showcase the advanced technologies, produces and capacities.-The best opportunity to learn the first-hand information and explore business in South Korea's renewable energy sector.Project Match-Making Forum (17-18 April, 2019)-The ideal occasion for project owners, sponsors and other potential partners to host one-on-one discussion for potential cooperation to kick-start the development of the renewable energy project.About NeoventureNeoventure Corporation is an independent investment advisory agency based in China assisting international investors identify investment opportunities in emerging market.The footprints of Neoventure's business spread across the region inclusive of some of the hottest investment destinations as China, India, Vietnam, Myanmar, Australia, Malaysia, Sinagpore, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Laos PDR, Indonesia, Nepal and elsewhere.The main focus of Neoventure's business is in the power and infrastructure sector. Neoventure is closely working with government departments promoting FDI infows into the hosting country. Government partners includes Ministry of Planning and Investment (Laos PDR), Ministry of Energy (Myanmar), Ministry of Electric Power (Myanmar), Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (Indonesia), Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy (Sri Lanka), Investment Board of Nepal (Nepal), Private Power & Infrastructure Board (Pakistan), National Development and Reform Commission (China), Ministry of Energy (Nepal) and others.Should you have any other enquiry about this event, please feel free to contact Ms. Joy Zeng via joy@neoventurecorp.com for more details.We do look forward to your participation!