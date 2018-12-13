Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. and EDF Renewables North America Agree to Framework Wind Energy Contracts
Multi-year construction agreements with IEA subsidiaries, White Construction and IEA Constructors, that will contribute over 1,350 megawatts of wind energy throughout the United States
INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) ("IEA" or the "Company"), a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise, announced today that its subsidiaries, White Construction, Inc. and IEA Constructors, Inc. have each signed an agreement with EDF Renewables North America, one of the largest renewable energy developers in the United States and Canada, for the expected construction of wind energy facilities throughout the central corridor of the United States.
"We are very excited IEA has been chosen to partner with EDF Renewables on their 2019, 2020 and 2021 wind construction portfolios," said JP Roehm, Chief Executive Officer of IEA. "This award contributes significantly to the core growth of our renewable energy business and provides IEA with stronger visibility going forward. EDF Renewables' selection of IEA is a testament to the overall strength of our national EPC platform. We have an excellent team of highly-skilled, safety-driven professionals in place to successfully fulfill these contracts. We look forward to partnering with EDF Renewables on the continuation of renewable energy development and construction throughout the United States well into the future."
About IEA
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA) is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, IEA's service offering spans the entire construction process. The company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. IEA is one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the United States and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. In the heavy civil space, IEA offers a number of specialty services including environmental remediation, industrial maintenance, specialty transportation infrastructure and other site development for public and private projects. For more information, please visit IEA's website at www.iea.net or follow IEA on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter for the latest company news and events.