Panasonic Names Sol-Up USA the Fastest Growing Installer for 2018
Southern Nevada’s premier solar company installed the most solar panels nationwide
Panasonic ended a great year by holding their inaugural end of the year awards ceremony. Sol-Up USA was nominated by Panasonic and named the Fastest Growing Installer for 2018, installing more kilowatts year over year than any other Panasonic Authorized Solar Installers.
Sol-Up USA is proud to be a leader in Las Vegas for residential and commercial solar panel installations. As the only solar company with a showroom, they offer the most knowledge and expertise when it comes to switching to solar and saving consumers money month after month. Stop by to learn about the benefits and see the most advanced and powerful solar panels in-person.
For homeowners interested in installing solar panels, there's no time like the present! 2019 will be the last year consumers can benefit from the 30% federal tax credit. Also in 2019, Sol-Up will be adding the Panasonic 340 Watt solar panel as an option in the second quarter of the year. Their upgraded showroom will be complete by then so stop by to see their new technologies and advanced displays.
About Sol-Up USA: Sol-Up USA is Southern Nevada's premier solar company. We are committed to making the west coast the solar power capital of the world. Our vision is to become a leader for the world and help The City of Lights be run completely by clean solar energy. Solar power is by far the safest and most environmentally-friendly power generation because it does not create toxic byproducts. Because solar power is so beneficial to people and the environment, Sol-Up will continue to strive to make Nevada a solar power generated community.
