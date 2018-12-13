Successful conclusion of Intersolar India's 10th Anniversary and bright outlook for the future with “The smarter E India”

BANGALORE/PFORZHEIM/FREIBURG, December 13, 2018. Intersolar India, the most pioneering Exhibition and Conference for the Solar Industry, closed its doors on December 13, 2018 and has well arrived in Karnatakas technology hub. Business professionals and exhibitors from 13 countries had a vast time to network on various occasions - on the show floor, at the Buyer Seller Forum, the conference, the many free of charge workshops and the extraordinary 10th Anniversary Networking Event - a highlight of the first exhibition day. Delegates enjoyed a high-level conference and exhibition program as well as many partner events at the BIEC in Bengaluru. In November 2019 Intersolar India will return to Bangalore and deliver an even deeper view into the renewable energy future: It will be part of "The smarter E India" - Indias innovation hub for the new energy world - addressing the needs of a changing energy world in India. It presents cross-sector energy solutions and technologies and reflects the interaction of the solar, energy storage and electric mobility industry. The smarter E India will bring together the renowned Intersolar India, ees India and Power2Drive India. The exhibition trio will take place at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre in the capital state of Karnataka on November 27-29, 2019.



More Headlines Articles

According to Mercom India Research, Indias cumulative solar installations have reached 6.6 GW year-to-date (Q3, 2018), with large-scale projects making up 5,382 MW and rooftop installations accounting for 1,240 MW (27%). Raj Prabhu, CEO of the Mercom Capital Group said that in the long-term, prospects for solar remain bright in the country. The energy transformation in the country continues and 2018 maybe the first year where solar makes up over 50 percent of new capacity additions. A complimentary white paper on the India Solar Market has been released by Intersolar India and its knowledge partner Mercom India Research at this years event, providing an in-depth look at the market drivers and challenges facing the Indian solar market.Highlights of Intersolar India, December 11-13, 2018 in BangaloreIntersolar India 2018 celebrated its 10th anniversary in the capital city Bangalore of the key solar state Karnataka with a great success. After 8 years in Mumbai, moving south was a strategic decision to follow the current market trends. The event kicked off on December 11, 2018 with the official lamp lighting and opening ceremony that comprised keynote speeches of government officials and solar experts. The first exhibition and conference day ended with the 10th Anniversary networking event that welcomed key VIPs, conference delegates and exhibitors. The high-level event program and special knowledge partner workshops were packed with exciting and diversified topics that gave the delegates numerous opportunities to get insights on the latest trends and key drivers of the solar and energy storage industries during all 3-days at the conference centre and at the free of charge Innovation Stage on the exhibition floor. The Buyer-Seller Forum again increased focused B2B interaction during prescheduled business meetings between exhibitors and key buyers. Many country and state pavilions were present from China, Germany, Korea, Switzerland and Indian State Kerala. Furthermore, 5 start-ups have been welcomed at the Start-Up Pavilion showcasing their innovations and ideas. Intersolar India once again provided a perfect platform for all industry professionals to meet, exchange ideas, discuss challenges and solutions and promote the interest of the solar, energy storage and electric mobility industry.Safe the Dates for The smarter E India in Bangalore on November 27-29, 2019The transition to renewable energy, decarbonization and digitalization is bringing lasting changes to the energy world. The old system was static and centralized, with just a handful of large-scale fossil fuel and nuclear power plants supplying consumers with energy. A new, decentralized system is now emerging which relies primarily on photovoltaics and wind power and has many more active participants. An increasing number of homeowners and companies are becoming prosumers - generating, consuming and storing their own energy. In addition, the previously separate sectors of electricity, heating, cooling and mobility are becoming more and more interconnected.The current developments in the energy industry and power generation are also recognizable in India. The power segment is undergoing huge changes because of the government's move towards renewable resources. In India, a target to install 175 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2022 was set by the Government in July 2018. This means in detail 100 GW from solar power, 60 GW from wind power, 10 GW from bio-power and 5 GW from small hydropower. The rise in electricity consumption and increasing awareness towards environmental issues are both supporting alternative and eco-friendly power generation solutions."The smarter E India" - Indias innovation hub for the new energy world - is addressing the needs of a changing energy world in India. It presents cross-sector energy solutions and technologies and reflects the interaction of the solar, energy storage and electric mobility industry. The smarter E India addresses all the key areas along the value chain and brings together local experts and international stakeholders in the energy future. Starting in 2019, The smarter E India will bring together the renowned Intersolar India, ees India and Power2Drive India. The exhibition trio will take place at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre in the capital state of Karnataka on November 27-29, 2019.For more information and program details, please visit: www.intersolar.in and www.thesmartere.inAbout IntersolarWith events spanning four continents, Intersolar is the worlds leading exhibition series for the solar industry and its partners. It unites people and companies from around the world with the aim of increasing the share of solar power in our energy supply.Intersolar India is the countrys most pioneering exhibition and conference for the solar industry celebrating its 10th anniversary. It takes place at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) in Bangalore on December 11-13, 2018 and the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai on April 4-5, 2019.The events exhibition and conference both focus on the areas of photovoltaics, PV production technologies, energy storage systems and solar thermal technologies. With its special exhibitions ees India and Power2Drive India, the event strongly highlights electrical energy storage (ees) and electric mobility solutions. Since being founded, Intersolar has become the most important industry platform for manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, service providers and partners in the global solar industry. In 2017, 238 international exhibitors and around 13,000 visitors attended Intersolar India. Over 100 distinguished speakers and more than 800 attendees discussed current industry topics and shed light on the conditions surrounding technological, market and political developments at the accompanying conference.With more than 27 years of experience, Intersolar has the unique ability to bring together members of the solar industry from across the worlds most influential markets. Intersolar exhibitions and conferences are held in Munich, San Francisco, Mumbai, Bangalore, São Paulo, and Dubai. These global events are complemented by the Intersolar Summits, which take place in emerging and growing markets worldwide.For more information on Intersolar India, please visit: www.intersolar.in