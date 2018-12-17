RELiON Battery Announces Strategic Partnership to Drive Innovation and Accelerate Growth

RELiON Battery LLC, a global developer in lithium battery technologies, today announced they have entered into a strategic partnership with Lithium Power Inc, a leader in turnkey lithium battery packs, and BMTPOW, a technology leader in battery management systems. The alliance is expected to accelerate worldwide growth for all three companies and further position RELiON as the leader in lithium drop-in replacements for lead acid batteries, as well as other proprietary projects.



"RELiON has been searching for the right partnership to further advance our leading role in the lithium battery market. This exciting joint venture will allow us to not only strengthen the control and communication functionality within our products, but also offer enhanced solutions for our OEM customer base, as well as the aftermarket and the distribution networks we service," stated Paul Hecimovich, CEO of RELiON Battery.The partnership will leverage the three companies' resources, technologies, industry expertise, and market presence, and will include technical collaboration across the organizations as well as joint global go-to-market initiatives. The venture is expected to spark deep cycle battery innovation and additional R&D by maximizing the product development talents and resources at all three companies."Today's announcement is another solid step in our journey to build on our foundation in turnkey lithium battery packs and become a leader in the global lithium market," said Stan Chan, Director of Product Development of Lithium Power Inc. "This partnership will help us fully deliver on our development strategy by giving us strong engineering capabilities and market position in deep cycle lithium technology. RELiON Battery and BMTPOW creates the perfect partnership to help us fully expand our technological capability long-term."Together the companies plan to deliver customer value by:Offering an end-to-end lithium battery product portfolio with unrivaled innovationCreating the lithium battery solution of the future through proprietary technologyChanneling the combined scale and innovation of the three companies to accelerate market depth and aftermarket services"Our alliance with RELiON and Lithium Power Inc. enables us to bring our market leading control systems to a global audience. All three companies have unique strengths that will make the combined entity the leading lithium solutions provider in an array of markets," said Wylie So, CEO of BMTPOW."The strategic partnership will be a key driver of growth and value for years to come. The vast backgrounds of the three companies will make this joint venture a true force going forward in lithium battery solutions", added Hecimovich.About RELiON BatteryRELiON is a global innovator of battery storage ideas. Founded in 2014, the company is on a mission to bring LiFePO4 battery solutions to the global market. RELiON products power a range of applications including, Recreational Vehicles, Marine, Electric Vehicles, Solar Powered Solutions and more. The company offers a full range of services and high-quality products that continue to pave the way forward to a greener and more efficient future for energy storage. For more information on RELiON, visit http://www.relionbattery.com.About Lithium Power Inc.Lithium Power, Inc. has been the industry leader in lithium battery technology for over a decade. The company offers turn-key lithium battery pack solutions for OEMs/ODMs that meet unique requirements of cost, performance, reliability, energy efficiency, longevity, light-weight design and mission critical applications. The company focuses on the design and development of lithium batteries for lower amp hour but high-end demanding applications. For more information on Lithium Power Inc, visit http://www.lithiumpowerinc.com.About BMTPOWBMTPow, formerly known as BMSPow Ltd and GammaComm Tech. Ltd., is a leading a smart battery technology & solution provider, with over 10 years of experience in Battery Management System (BMS) design. BMTPow conducts research, development and system engineering leading to the most cost-effective Battery Management Technologies in support of lithium battery applications. The company is positioned as a market leader for lithium battery management and continues to drive innovation in this realm. For more information on BMTPOW, visit http://www.bmtpow.com.