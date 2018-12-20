Navigant Research Report Shows Growing Electric Vehicle Population Ready for Innovations in Charging Infrastructure

A new report from Navigant Research examines the current state of wireless charging for electric vehicles (EVs), providing an overview of the key players operating in the market today, as well as examining new entrants.



The market for EVs has grown steadily during the last decade, and the prospects for stronger growth in the future for both consumer and commercial vehicle electrification look good. Governments at all levels are passing legislation for cleaner air and offering support for the development of more efficient electric transportation, while investment in battery mass production has been a key factor in lowering EV costs. Click to tweet: According to a new report from @NavigantRSRCH, the growing EV population is ready for innovations in charging infrastructure."Wireless charging has been under development for decades and is at the point where global standards are materializing with agreement among the major players," says Scott Shepard, senior research analyst with Navigant Research. "Increased convenience is the initial driver of consumer sales, but the adoption of wireless charging by fleets also has the potential to influence future EV design. Both static and dynamic charging have enormous potential beyond simply eliminating the chore of plugging and unplugging cables."Navigant Research recommends automakers and other EV charging stakeholders work to boost consumer awareness of wireless charging, test wireless charging for grid integration potential, and pursue dynamic charging. In addition, stakeholders can avoid future costs associated with wireless charging by preparing now and positioning for acquisition.The report, The Disruptive Potential of Wireless EV Charging, examines the current state of wireless charging for EVs. It provides an overview of the key players operating in the market today and examines some recent new entrants. The study also explores the potential benefits of successful technology investment and how this technology might influence the nature of EVs in the future. Detailed and actionable recommendations are provided on how charging station and vehicle manufacturers can make the most of this emerging technology. An Executive Summary of the report is available for free download on the Navigant Research website.About Navigant ResearchNavigant Research, the dedicated research arm of Navigant, provides market research and benchmarking services for rapidly changing and often highly regulated industries. In the energy sector, Navigant Research focuses on in-depth analysis and reporting about global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research and demand assessment, and deep examination of technology trends to provide a comprehensive view of the Energy Technologies, Utility Transformations, Transportation Efficiencies, and Buildings Innovations sectors. Additional information about Navigant Research can be found at www.navigantresearch.com.About NavigantNavigant Consulting, Inc. is a specialized, global professional services firm that helps clients take control of their future. Navigant's professionals apply deep industry knowledge, substantive technical expertise, and an enterprising approach to help clients build, manage and/or protect their business interests. With a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change and significant regulatory or legal pressures, the Firm primarily serves clients in the healthcare, energy and financial services industries. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, Navigant's practitioners bring sharp insight that pinpoints opportunities and delivers powerful results. More information about Navigant can be found at navigant.com.* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, The Disruptive Potential of Wireless EV Charging, is a summary and reflects Navigant Research's current expectations based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Navigant Research nor Navigant undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.