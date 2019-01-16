RELiON Battery Unveils New Lithium Battery Product Complete With Game Changing Technology

"Challenge Your Limits" is more than just a catchy tagline for RELiON Battery, a global leader in lithium battery technology. It appears to be an absolute mission. Just months after launching its all-new LT Series - a series of batteries that are optimal for cold-weather performance - RELiON announced today the next generation of lithium batteries, the Insight Series. This new addition to the RELiON family of products is the first scalable LiFePO4 drop-in replacement battery, that comes in industry-standard sizes, with no extra hardware needed when connected in parallel. InSight Series batteries are designed to replace lead-acid batteries in any deep cycle application, including golf carts, marine, RVs, renewable energy systems, floor machines, scissor lifts and much more.



Experts and novices alike know that not all lithium batteries are created equal and that it pays to know how to read your battery's management system (BMS). RELiON's Insight Series takes the guessing game out of this with the advent of the SuperSmart BMS, that maximizes battery performance, even when connected in parallel, eliminating the need for an external master BMS, or any additional hardware. The innovative algorithms in the SuperSmart BMS ensures precise balancing. This optimizes performance in each battery when multiple batteries are connected in parallel, providing maximum capacity and life."The SuperSmart BMS included with the Insight Series touts everything from accurate balancing using the Bullseye Balancing technology, allowing you to scale up to the capacity you need without compromise, to charge control which allows you to use almost any charger with our batteries," began Christine Feodorov, RELiON's VP Product Development and Strategy. "And end users are not left in the dark with the LED indicator lights that display the battery's status at a glance, letting you know if your battery needs a recharge."Unlike other lithium batteries that can trap heat, the InSight Series also features Intelligent Cooling using a carefully engineered passive heat management system to quickly remove heat from inside the battery during conditions of high discharge and recharge currents. This prevents over-heating of critical components, which also extends the life of the battery.The InSight Series batteries come in GC2 size 12-Volt, 24-Volt, 36-Volt, and 48-Volt configurations - each equipped with the inherently safe LiFePO4 chemistry. RELiON will launch additional InSight Series standard battery drop-in sizes later this year."We've created a culture of innovation at RELiON. Adding this unique technology to our product offering is big not only for our company, but for the battery industry as a whole. The SuperSmart BMS alone will play an integral part in the customer experience and the kind of intuitive design consumers will begin to expect from battery technology companies going forward," said Paul Hecimovich, CEO, RELiON Battery.RELiON will showcase the InSight Series at the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, FL January 23 - 25 in booth #3020. The company will also host an official launch party Jan. 23 from 3:00 - 5:00 pm in room 305B at the convention center. During this time the new Insight Series will be formally displayed publicly for the first time. Attendees and exhibitors at the show are encouraged to attend.To learn more about the innovative InSight Series, visit relionbattery.com/insight.About RELiON BatteryRELiON is a global innovator of battery storage ideas. Founded in 2014, the company is on a mission to bring LiFePO4 battery solutions to the global market. RELiON products power a range of applications including, Recreational Vehicles, Marine, Electric Vehicles, Solar Powered Solutions and more. The company offers a full range of services and high-quality products that continue to pave the way forward to a greener and more efficient future for energy storage. For more information on RELiON, visit www.relionbattery.com.