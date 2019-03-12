Free annual report - PV O&M cost reduction strategies
Check out this free 30-page report featuring PV + Battery Storage Technologies and Applications to Maximize Profits.
Falling solar and wind costs have raised the importance of O&M efficiency and accelerated competition in O&M services. It's known that O&M can have a strong impact on the profitability of a project, but how can owners reduce costs while maintaining quality and safety?
To help you find the answer to this question, New Energy Update included viable O&M cost reduction strategies in their annual report.
Check out this free 30-page report featuring PV + Battery Storage Technologies and Applications to Maximize Profits.
Here's what you'll get:
• Understand how optimization of O&M processes can reduce costs by up to 20% and lead to a 50% cut in downtime
• Find out how utility-scale energy storage installations are also on the rise as operators seek out new revenue streams in increasingly-connected markets.
• Explore how increasing cost competition and performance demands are prompting new contract terms between inverter suppliers and PV operators which prioritize long-term reliability and share revenue risk
Featured Product
OMNISTAR GAS ANALYZER - Fast accurate analysis from % to sub-ppm in a compact, turnkey benchtop system.
The Pfeiffer Vacuum OmniStar benchtop analysis system offers you a compact footprint, powerful software and Ethernet connectivity. It's the optimum solution for many real-time gas analysis applications. With the OmniStar, Pfeiffer Vacuum offers you a complete solution for gas analysis, in chemical processes, semiconductor industry, metallurgy, fermentation, catalysis, laser technology and environmental analysis. The turnkey OmniStar gas analysis system consists of heated, temperature-regulated gas inlet system, Quadrupole mass spectrometer, a dry diaphragm vacuum pump and HiPace turbopump. Unlike competing methods such as FTIR, OmniStar is suitable for qualitative and quantitative analysis of most gases.