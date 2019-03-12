Free annual report - PV O&M cost reduction strategies

03/12/19, 11:17 AM | Solar & Wind, Other Energy Topics

Falling solar and wind costs have raised the importance of O&M efficiency and accelerated competition in O&M services. It's known that O&M can have a strong impact on the profitability of a project, but how can owners reduce costs while maintaining quality and safety?


To help you find the answer to this question, New Energy Update included viable O&M cost reduction strategies in their annual report.

Here's what you'll get:
• Understand how optimization of O&M processes can reduce costs by up to 20% and lead to a 50% cut in downtime
• Find out how utility-scale energy storage installations are also on the rise as operators seek out new revenue streams in increasingly-connected markets.
• Explore how increasing cost competition and performance demands are prompting new contract terms between inverter suppliers and PV operators which prioritize long-term reliability and share revenue risk

