Energy Drone & Robotics Summit Significantly Expands Advisory Board

Houston, Texas, March 11, 2019 - Following the rapid growth of our 12,000 + global community members, the Energy Drone & Robotics Coalition, powered by Innovate Energy, has significantly expanded its advisory board for the Energy Drone & Robotics Summit (June 12-13 in The Woodlands, Texas at the Woodlands Waterway Marriott).



The Energy Drone & Robotics Summit brings together energy & engineering industry leaders in a wide variety of solution-based areas, including, but not limited to, hardware, software, data acquisition, analysis & management, safety, operations, security/C-UAS and legal considerations. As a result, assembling a large and diverse advisory board ensures the Energy Drone & Robotics Coalition can better serve its global community when examining these areas at the Energy Drone & Robotics Summit and additional resource channels, including the Annual Energy UAV Benchmark Report.Director, Sean Guerre, noted, "We are honored and excited that so many of the UAV & robotics leaders from throughout oil & gas, power/utilities and chemical/petrochemical operations have joined our 2019 Advisory Board to share insight & knowledge and direct the content efforts for the rapidly expanding global industrial demand for real-world best practices, use cases and technology for UAVs, robotics and data in critical infrastructure."The members of the 2019 Energy Drone & Robotics Summit Advisory Board include:● Christine Asaro, UAV Project Advisor, San Diego Gas & Electric● Assel Ayapova, Global Drone Program Manager, AES Corporation● Dean Barefield, UAS Program Director, Southern Electric Company● Larry Barnard, Downstream & Chemicals, Manufacturing ~ Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Governance, Chevron● Eric Bitzko, Technical Services Supervisor, Pedernales Electric Cooperative● Todd Chase, Aviation Safety and Compliance Manager, Americas, Shell● Tony Cinson, Senior Technical Leader - NDE Innovation, EPRI - Electric Power Research Institute● Diana Cooper, Vice President of Legal & Policy Affairs, PrecisionHawk● Mitch Droz, Co-Owner, VP of Operations and Customer Experience, Wolfe UAS, LLC● Matt Dunlevy, President & CEO, SkySkopes● Lisa Ellman, Partner, Hogan Lovells● Jason Forte, Commercial Solutions, Insitu, Inc.● Tom Fries, Aviation Services Manager, San Diego Gas & Electric● Dyan Gibbens, Founder & CEO, Trumbull Unmanned● Mark Hutcherson, Director, Operations Excellence - Knowledge/Innovation Lead, UAS Advisory Team, ConocoPhillips● Christopher Korody, Founder, DroneBusiness.Center● Tracy Lamb, VP of Regulatory and Safety Affairs & Chief Pilot, Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International● Suzanne Lemieux, UAS Lead and Manager, API● Eileen Lockhart, UAS Program Manager, Xcel Energy● John McClain, Security Specialist - sUAS Chief Pilot, Shell Deer Park Refining● Scott McGowen, CEO, Precision Aerial Compliance Solutions● Travis Moran, Strategic Partner, Welund North America● Joseph Morgan, Robotic Systems Engineer - USGC Regional TES Tech Center, Dow Chemical Company● Joshua Olds, President & CEO, Unmanned Safety Institute / Argus Unmanned● Sudhir Pai, Managing Director - Robotics, Schlumberger● Landon Phillips, COO, DataWing Global● James Pierce, Supervisor, UAS Operations, Ameren● Steven Poirot, Operations & Safety Director, Aerial Data Management, WorleyParsons● Pierce Prater, Service Consultant Supervisor, Power Delivery Solutions, CenterPoint Energy● Marty Robinson, Global Robotics Systems, Dow Chemical Company● Patrick Saracco, VP, Technology Solutions, Cyberhawk Innovations● Mark Small, Global Aviation Safety Manager, Chevron● David Tyler, Manager, IT, Puget Sound Energy● Jacob Velky, Manager, Unmanned Aerial Systems, Duke Energy● Barrett Walker, Manager, sUAS Program, Cheniere● Bryan Williams, UAS Coordinator, Duke Energy● George C. Williamson, SETA, Inspection, Testing and Commissioning Materials Team, BP America Inc., Upstream Engineering CentreFurther details about the Energy Drone & Robotics Summit & Expo are available at www.energydronecoalition.com.